California Central Valley Government & Elections Womyn

Sacramento: We Won't Go Back! Women's March GOTV Rally at Capitol Steps

original image (527x572)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Time:
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Sierra Forward in solidarity w/ WM
Location Details:
WOMEN'S MARCH: GOTV RALLY in SACRAMENTO

Join us in at the California State Capitol Steps to GOTV in Northern California!

Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 3 PM to 5 PM

California State Capitol West Steps, 10th Street and L Street, Sacramento, CA, 95814

More info: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/sacramento-valley-womens-march-at-the-california-state-capitol

Women's March website: https://www.womensmarch.com/

Sierra Forward is a non-partisan GOTV organization.


FROM WOMEN'S MARCH:

On November 2nd, thousands of feminists will converge in Washington, D.C., and across the nation, to show the strength of our feminist movement. In D.C, our march will pass by the White House, a powerful reminder to those in power that we are watching and demanding accountability – and that this November, women will win the White House.

Events across the nation are strategically timed to cap off a day of Get Out the Vote (GOTV) efforts across the nation. Our canvassers and marchers will join forces to celebrate our collective power and send a strong message to Americans everywhere:

We Won’t Go Back!


WOMEN'S MARCH

https://www.womensmarch.com/about-us

Promoting Feminist Economies:

We're fighting for concrete measures like student debt abolition, paid parental leave, and an increased minimum wage that will bring us closer to a democratic economy that supports all women.


Ending White Supremacy:

We also know that white supremacist ideology is fueled by patriarchy and misogyny, whether its agendas of reproductive control or open celebration of extreme violence against women. Women's Marchers are taking this work on directly in their communities, guided by women of color leadership and supported through trainings, resources, and political education.


Reimagining Democracy:

We need a democracy that works for all, in which everyone can participate fully. We are fighting to end the filibuster, defend voting rights and reproductive freedom, and promote equal rights for all. We are working to rethink democracy from the ground up, exploring visions for what a government and political system rooted in feminist values might be.
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/sacr...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 24, 2024 1:16PM
