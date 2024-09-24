From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Gaza Surf Club: Film Screening and Discussion
Date:
Saturday, October 05, 2024
Time:
1:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Public Libraries
Location Details:
Ow Family Community Room, Capitola Branch Library, 2005 Wharf Road, Capitola
Join us for a screening and discussion led by artist, filmmaker, and activist Yulia Gilich.
The Gaza Surf Club was founded in 2008 by Explore Corps to serve as an educational and community development resource for Palestinian surfers in the Gaza Strip. Explore Corps works hand in hand with the surfers to create custom tailored educational programming and opportunities with an emphasis on local resource development, training and international outreach.
The documentary film, Gaza Surf Club is a 2016 film which follows several surfers from Gaza and documents their efforts to surf and survive. The film takes a "day in the life" approach and does not discuss the Gaza Surf Club project and its history but instead focuses on some the characters that make up the Gaza Surf Club community.
Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FdHF9AOZeGw
Light refreshments will be provided. Registration is recommended. Please register here: https://santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/13006859
For more information: https://santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/13006859
