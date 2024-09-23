From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
All Out for Lebanon
Date:
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Multiple Orgs Incl. JVP, AROC, PYM & IJAN
Location Details:
San Francisco Federal Building
90 7th St
San Francisco CA 94103
90 7th St
San Francisco CA 94103
Bay Area Emergency Action: All Out for Lebanon
End: 8 PM (best guess)
San Francisco Federal Building @ 90 7th St, San Francisco, CA 94103 (West SoMa)
Protest organized by multiple organizations including JVP, AROC, PYM and IJAN
Begins @ 6 PM on September 24 2024
https://ig.me/p/DARZSxAT9J4
Hands Off the Middle East
Hands Off Palestine
Today [Sep 23], heavy Israeli air strikes rained down across Lebanon, from the southern territories to the Beqaa Valley, and Beirut, resulting in the martyrdom of over 325 people and 1200 seriously injured. Lebanese officials have said that this is the deadliest day since the end of the Civil War in Lebanon in 1989.
Israel’s attacks against Lebanon are an attempt to force the Lebanese resistance to end its support front for Gaza against the US-Israeli genocide. We affirm the Lebanese people’s right to resist Zionist terrorism, occupation, and aggression against them, and we demand an arms embargo and sanctions against Israel now.
Join us tomorrow at 6pm at the SF Federal Building at 90 7th St, where we will take to the streets in support of Lebanon, and the Lebanese people, and in opposition to the continued complicity of the US government in waging war against our people.
Additional Keywords: Sep; Tue
End: 8 PM (best guess)
San Francisco Federal Building @ 90 7th St, San Francisco, CA 94103 (West SoMa)
Protest organized by multiple organizations including JVP, AROC, PYM and IJAN
Begins @ 6 PM on September 24 2024
https://ig.me/p/DARZSxAT9J4
Hands Off the Middle East
Hands Off Palestine
Today [Sep 23], heavy Israeli air strikes rained down across Lebanon, from the southern territories to the Beqaa Valley, and Beirut, resulting in the martyrdom of over 325 people and 1200 seriously injured. Lebanese officials have said that this is the deadliest day since the end of the Civil War in Lebanon in 1989.
Israel’s attacks against Lebanon are an attempt to force the Lebanese resistance to end its support front for Gaza against the US-Israeli genocide. We affirm the Lebanese people’s right to resist Zionist terrorism, occupation, and aggression against them, and we demand an arms embargo and sanctions against Israel now.
Join us tomorrow at 6pm at the SF Federal Building at 90 7th St, where we will take to the streets in support of Lebanon, and the Lebanese people, and in opposition to the continued complicity of the US government in waging war against our people.
Additional Keywords: Sep; Tue
For more information: https://ig.me/p/DARZSxAT9J4
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 23, 2024 8:02PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network