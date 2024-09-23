Bay Area Emergency Action: All Out for LebanonEnd: 8 PM (best guess)San Francisco Federal Building @ 90 7th St, San Francisco, CA 94103 (West SoMa)Protest organized by multiple organizations including JVP, AROC, PYM and IJANBegins @ 6 PM on September 24 2024Hands Off the Middle EastHands Off PalestineToday [Sep 23], heavy Israeli air strikes rained down across Lebanon, from the southern territories to the Beqaa Valley, and Beirut, resulting in the martyrdom of over 325 people and 1200 seriously injured. Lebanese officials have said that this is the deadliest day since the end of the Civil War in Lebanon in 1989.Israel’s attacks against Lebanon are an attempt to force the Lebanese resistance to end its support front for Gaza against the US-Israeli genocide. We affirm the Lebanese people’s right to resist Zionist terrorism, occupation, and aggression against them, and we demand an arms embargo and sanctions against Israel now.Join us tomorrow at 6pm at the SF Federal Building at 90 7th St, where we will take to the streets in support of Lebanon, and the Lebanese people, and in opposition to the continued complicity of the US government in waging war against our people.Additional Keywords: Sep; Tue