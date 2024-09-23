top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War

All Out for Lebanon

All Out for Lebanon event flyer
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Multiple Orgs Incl. JVP, AROC, PYM & IJAN
Location Details:
San Francisco Federal Building
90 7th St
San Francisco CA 94103
Bay Area Emergency Action: All Out for Lebanon
End: 8 PM (best guess)
San Francisco Federal Building @ 90 7th St, San Francisco, CA 94103 (West SoMa)

Protest organized by multiple organizations including JVP, AROC, PYM and IJAN
Begins @ 6 PM on September 24 2024
https://ig.me/p/DARZSxAT9J4

Hands Off the Middle East
Hands Off Palestine

Today [Sep 23], heavy Israeli air strikes rained down across Lebanon, from the southern territories to the Beqaa Valley, and Beirut, resulting in the martyrdom of over 325 people and 1200 seriously injured. Lebanese officials have said that this is the deadliest day since the end of the Civil War in Lebanon in 1989.

Israel’s attacks against Lebanon are an attempt to force the Lebanese resistance to end its support front for Gaza against the US-Israeli genocide. We affirm the Lebanese people’s right to resist Zionist terrorism, occupation, and aggression against them, and we demand an arms embargo and sanctions against Israel now.

Join us tomorrow at 6pm at the SF Federal Building at 90 7th St, where we will take to the streets in support of Lebanon, and the Lebanese people, and in opposition to the continued complicity of the US government in waging war against our people.

For more information: https://ig.me/p/DARZSxAT9J4
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 23, 2024 8:02PM
