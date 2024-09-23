top
East Bay
East Bay
East Bay Womyn

Journalist Clara Bingham Presents Her New Book THE MOVEMENT

Author Event: Clara Bingham at Mrs. Dalloway's Bookstore
Date:
Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Mrs. Dalloway's Bookstore
Location Details:
Mrs. Dalloway's Bookstore
2904 College Ave, Berkeley, CA 94705
- free parking after 6pm, on street or in parking lot behind the store
Acclaimed author and journalist CLARA BINGHAM to celebrate the release of her new book "The Movement: How Women's Liberation Transformed America 1963-1973", an engaging history tracing women's awakening, organizing, and agitating. Clara will be joined in conversation by local author and activist JUDY GUMBO.

For lovers of both Barbie and Gloria Steinem, "The Movement" is the first oral history of the decade that built the modern feminist movement. Through the captivating individual voices of the people who lived it, "The Movement" tells the intimate inside story of what it felt like to be at the forefront of the modern feminist crusade, when women rejected thousands of years of custom and demanded the freedom to be who they wanted and needed to be.

CLARA BINGHAM is an award-winning journalist and the author of "Witness to the Revolution", "Women on the Hill", and the co-writer of "Class Action". A former Washington, DC, correspondent for Newsweek, her writing has appeared in Vanity Fair, The Guardian, and The Daily Beast, among others. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.

JUDY GUMBO is one of the few female members of the original Yippies, a satirical protest group who levitated the Pentagon to stop the Vietnam War, brought the New York Stock Exchange to a halt to ridicule greed and ran a pig named Pigasus for President at the 1968 Democratic Convention. Judy went on to write for the Berkeley Barb and the Berkeley Tribe, helped start a women's group, and visited the former North Vietnam in 1970. Judy has a Ph.D. in Sociology and spent the majority of her professional career as an award-winning fundraiser for Planned Parenthood. In 2013, Judy returned to Vietnam to help celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Paris Peace Accords then returned again in 2019 where she was awarded a medal from the Vietnamese government for her contributions to peace and reconciliation. She currently lives in Berkeley.
For more information: https://www.mrsdalloways.com/events/clara-...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 23, 2024 6:04PM
