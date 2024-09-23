Author Nadia Salomon Presents Her New Picture Book A VOICE OF HOPE

Date:

Saturday, October 05, 2024

Time:

6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Mrs. Dalloway's Bookstore

Location Details:

Mrs. Dalloway's Bookstore

2904 College Ave, Berkeley, CA 94705

- free parking after 6pm, on the street or in the lot behind the store

Local author NADIA SALOMON comes to the store to present her new children's picture book "A Voice of Hope: The Myrlie Evers-Williams Story", which honors and celebrates the remarkable life of a civil rights hero--the very first of its kind. Nadia will read from and discuss her book, joined by MEERA SRIRAM.



Nadia Salomon’s lyrical text and London Ladd’s exquisite artwork honor and celebrate the legendary life of Myrlie Evers-Williams and share her message of hope with the world.

NADIA SALOMON is a #PitMad Success Story and award-winning author of "Goodnight Ganesha", which is a Bank Street Best Book, ALSC DIA Selection, and #NCTEWow book. Her upcoming picture book, "A Rakhi for Rakesh", is a heartwarming story about sibling rivalry set against the Hindu holiday, Raksha Bandhan. Nadia writes on themes of South Asian and Caribbean culture, STEM, nonfiction, and humor and is an award-winning journalist with a journalism degree from Emerson College. When not participating in her own goodnight rituals or spinning silly yarns you'll find her working closely with SCBWI, 12x12 Challenge, Kids Comics Unite, and Storyteller Academy.



MEERA SRIRAM is an Indian American children’s writer who draws from her life straddling the East and West to tell stories. She is the author of several picture books including the multi-award winner, "A Gift For Amma", "Dumpling Day, featured in The New York Times, and "A Garden In My Hands", which received starred reviews from Kirkus and Publishers Weekly. Her work has been selected as Best Book of the Year by School Library Journal and Bank Street College, and as American Library Association’s Rise: A Feminist Book Project. Her latest title, "The Spice Box", released in Spring 2024. Meera loves woodsy hikes and urban murals, and lives with her family in Berkeley, California.