East Bay Labor & Workers

Allison Pugh Presents Her New Book "The Last Human Job"

Author Event: Allison Pugh at Mrs. Dalloway's Bookstore
original image (1200x675)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, October 02, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Mrs. Dalloway's Bookstore
Location Details:
Mrs. Dalloway's Bookstore
2904 College Ave, Berkeley, CA 94705
Author ALLISON PUGH will be at Mrs. Dalloway's Bookstore to present her new book "The Last Human Job: The Work of Connecting in a Disconnected World", which explores the human connections that underlie our work and argues that what people do for each other in these settings is valuable and worth preserving. Allison will be joined in conversation by ALEX HANNA and will sign copies of her book after the presentation.

ALLISON PUGH is professor of sociology at Johns Hopkins University. She is the author of "The Tumbleweed Society: Working and Caring in an Age of Insecurity" and "Longing and Belonging: Parents, Children, and Consumer Culture". Her writing has appeared in leading publications such as The New Yorker, the New York Times, and the New Republic.

DR. ALEX HANNA is Director of Research at the Distributed AI Research Institute (DAIR). A sociologist by training, her work centers on the data used in new computational technologies, and the ways in which these data exacerbate racial, gender, and class inequality. With Dr. Emily M. Bender, Alex is working on "The AI Con" (forthcoming Spring 2025, Harper Books), a book about AI and the hype around it.

This is a free event, but you must pre-register on Eventbrite.com or in the store to ensure seating.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/931622296367?...
