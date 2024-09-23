From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Keep Berkeley Factory Farm Free
Rally and march for measure DD to keep factory farms out of Berkeley
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(Berkeley, Sept. 22) - Starting in Civic Center Park, across from Berkeley's old City Hall, about forty members from Direct Action Everywhere and the Coalition to End Factory Farming rallied and marched to promote measure DD.
Measure DD will keep the ban of Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) in the City of Berkeley. Just recently Berkeley’s only CAFO, the Golden Gate Fields Horse Racing Track (which confined up to 1,200 horses), shut down!
Fortified by multi colored vegan cup cakes and carrying a large "yes on DD" banner and signs, the marchers first went to the Berkeley Bart stop to display their message. They next stood in in front of the Andronico's market, then returning to Civic Center Plaza. As they debriefed they noted thst there were no negatives responses and much supportive honking.
Direct Action everywhere has for years been fighting against the abuse of animals and health consequences inherent in our food system.
See all high resolution photos here.
