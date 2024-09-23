top
International U.S. Labor & Workers

The AFL-CIO AIFLD Labor Imperialism, Colombia and Peru - A LEPAIO Panel

by LEPAIO
Mon, Sep 23, 2024 12:03PM
A panel by the Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International Operations was held on the AFL-CIO, the CIA and labor imperialism.
The AFL-CIO Solidarity is an appendage of US government operations around the world panelists reported
LEPAIO Panel
The AFL-CIO AIFLD Labor Imperialism, Colombia and PeruThe AFL-CIO AIFLD Labor Imperialism

The role of the AFL-CIO since its formation has been to serve as an arm of the US government and US imperialism. It took money directly from the CIA for its international operations and when the National Endowment For Democracy was established its international operations were funded by NED with most of the money coming from the US government. In this panel put on by the Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International Operations LEPAI the focus is on the history of the AFL-CIO in Latin America and its role in Latin America.

This panel took place on September 8, 2024.

Additional Media:

Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine Conf
https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs

Zionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South Africa
https://youtu.be/_VioS5r1SAw

The Isreali Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk

AFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS.
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/

The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE

The Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade Union
https://electronicintifada.net/content/histadrut-israels-racist-trade-union/8121

Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.
https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx

AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The Palestinians
https://youtu.be/o_Eo_ZTuJzM

U.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for Palestine
https://inthesetimes.com/article/palestine-israel-labor-unions-afl-cio-aft-bds-gaza

Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The Nazis
https://youtu.be/MTu5D39yIK0
Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.
https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx

For More Info:
LEPAIO
https://groups.google.com/g/lepaio
info [at] aflcio-int.education
Production of WorkWeek
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/2ROx1uy2zjM
