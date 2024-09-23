A panel by the Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International Operations was held on the AFL-CIO, the CIA and labor imperialism.

LEPAIO PanelThe AFL-CIO AIFLD Labor Imperialism, Colombia and PeruThe AFL-CIO AIFLD Labor ImperialismThe role of the AFL-CIO since its formation has been to serve as an arm of the US government and US imperialism. It took money directly from the CIA for its international operations and when the National Endowment For Democracy was established its international operations were funded by NED with most of the money coming from the US government. In this panel put on by the Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International Operations LEPAI the focus is on the history of the AFL-CIO in Latin America and its role in Latin America.This panel took place on September 8, 2024.