26th Annual Bay Area Anarchist Book Fair
Date:
Sunday, October 06, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Conference
Organizer/Author:
Bay Area Anarchist Book Fair
Location Details:
Humanist Hall 390 27th St. Oakland
The Bay Area Anarchist Book Fair is an annual event that brings together people interested and engaged in radical work to connect, learn, and discuss through books and information tables, workshops, panel discussions, skill sharing, and more! Over 45 vendors from publishers to micro-presses, to community organizations. We seek to create an inclusive space to introduce new folks to anarchism, foster a productive dialogue between various political traditions as well as anarchists from different milieus, and create an opportunity to dissect our movements’ strengths, weaknesses, strategies, and tactics.
The event is free and wheelchair accessible. KN95 or N95 masks required indoors and out, unmasking optional after 11:30 a.m. For more accessibility and other information see https://bayareaanarchistbookfair.com or https://www.facebook.com/BayAreaAnarchistBookFair/
Email bayareabookfair [at] gmail.com to request onsite childcare, ASL, and Spanish language interpretation.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/BayAreaAnarchistB...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 23, 2024 9:34AM
