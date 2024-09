Come join a ‘Vote No on Prop 36’ workshop training!Wednesday, September 25 at 5:30 - 7:00 PM CaliforniaRegister here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZItc-CrrTkuHNZGfxrV7mftgT4FEjQ5YoF-#/registration To defeat Prop 36, we need people like you to spread the word through one-on-one conversations with neighbors, small community meetings, or awareness workshops. While advocates across California have raised concerns about the dangers of Prop 36, many residents have been misled by misinformation and disinformation about its true impact.Join us to find out how you can help stop Prop 36 in your community. Discover more about this harmful ballot initiative and how to organize your own local workshops! In this first training of a two-part series, you’ll learn the history of tough-on-crime policies, the key details of Prop 36, and the most effective talking points to use in conversations.By the end of the session, you’ll be equipped to deliver a quick pitch, a short presentation, and confidently respond to tough questions about Prop 36.