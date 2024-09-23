top
Central Valley Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Phone-Zap Against Nevada County Republicans Hosting White Nationalist Laura Loomer

by Stand Up Against Hate
Mon, Sep 23, 2024 12:53AM
Phone-zap to demand that Nevada County Republicans call-off upcoming event featuring white nationalist with neo-Nazi ties, Laura Loomer.
Flyer for Laura Loomer event in Grass Valley
original image (900x643)
On September 28th, the Nevada County Republican Party will host white nationalist and racist conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, for their "Fall Republican Dinner" in Grass Valley. The event is being promoted on the group's official Twitter account.

Loomer has called for Democrats to "get the death penalty" and recently spoke at the white supremacist 'American Renaissance' conference, known for attracting neo-Nazis and KKK members. Loomer is close with neo-Nazis like Nick Fuentes, who has praised Adolf Hitler and denied the Holocaust, and Richard Spencer, who helped organize the neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville.

Loomer has been at the center of pushing white supremacist conspiracy theories about Haitian workers living legally in Ohio. While these lies have been exposed as hoaxes, Loomer has continued to double-down, claiming that Haitians are in fact "cannibals." This viral misinformation, amplified by billionaires like Trump and Elon Musk, has led to a wave of racist attacks and bomb threats against schools and hospitals.

Grass Valley is represented by Republican Kevin Kiley in California's third district. Republican activist Susan Walsh, who "serves as Congressman Kevin Kiley's delegate to the Republican Central Committee," has photos of her Instagram with Laura Loomer. Kiley has also appeared at far-Right rallies, alongside those with "QAnon, hate group and militia ties."

Demand Kevin Kiley Denounce this Event and Cut Ties With Susan Walsh!

White supremacist trolls that encourage racist violence like Laura Loomer are a threat to our communities. The Nevada County Republican Party is directly promoting and encouraging this violence, as well as a white nationalist who thinks that non-white people and LGBTQ+ folks are subhuman and have no right to exist. Please call Rep Kevin Kiley and demand that the Nevada County GOP shut down this neo-Nazi event and cut ties with Susan Walsh.

Contact:

Please politely call Rep Kevin Kiley at his office in Rocklin: (916) 724 2575

Script for Calling:

"Hello,

I am a resident of District 3, I live in [ex: Grass Valley, Roseville], and I am deeply concerned that the Nevada County Republicans are hosting white nationalist Laura Loomer in Grass Valley on September 28th. Loomer has repeatedly called for violence and is directly tied to neo-Nazis. Susan Walsh, who works for Kevin Kiley, has photos with Loomer on her Instagram. Please, do the right thing and denounce this event and Susan. No Nazis in our town!"

Together, we can stand against hate!

More background: https://angrywhitemen.org/2024/09/22/nevada-county-gop-to-host-event-featuring-white-nationalist-laura-loomer/
§Laura Loomer at White Supremacist 'American Reniassance' Conference
by Stand Up Against Hate
Mon, Sep 23, 2024 12:53AM
sm_amren3.jpg
original image (1272x1063)
§Laura Loomer and Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes
by Stand Up Against Hate
Mon, Sep 23, 2024 12:53AM
gyd9ui_b0aa3euh.png
§Laura Loomer and Neo-Nazi Richard Spencer
by Stand Up Against Hate
Mon, Sep 23, 2024 12:53AM
sm_gyd9nimb0ama1kl.jpg
original image (1536x1140)
