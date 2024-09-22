From the Open-Publishing Calendar
#VOTA2024: Juntos Votamos Fiesta Comunitaria en San Jose
Date:
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
PACT, Latina Coal., Black Leadership KC, more
Location Details:
Downtown San Jose / SoFA District parque:
510 South 1st Street
San Jose, CA 95113
#VOTA2024 - JUNTOS VOTAMOS FIESTA COMUNITARIA
sábado 19 de octubre de 11 a.m. a 2 p.m. PT
El Juntos Votamos Fiesta Comunitaria está organizado en coalición con más de 20 organizaciones comunitarias, todas enfocadas en brindar recursos, educación y acceso a la boleta electoral de noviembre.
¡Este año queremos aumentar nuestra participación electoral general en el condado de Santa Clara a niveles sin precedentes!
Venga y disfrute de comida gratis, espectáculos culturales, actividades familiares y obtenga más información sobre las próximas elecciones de noviembre.
¡TODOS son bienvenidos!
People Acting In Community Together (PACT)
Si Se Puede
Latina Coalition Silicon Valley
Black Leadership Kitchen Cabinet
Working Partnerships USA
Asian Law Alliance
Community Health Partnership
The River Church Community
Sawubona Collective
LUNA
Santa Clara County Registar of Voters
y otros
#VOTE2024 - TOGETHER WE VOTE BLOCK PARTY
Saturday, October 19 at 11am - 2pm PT
The Together We Vote Block Party is hosted in coalition with 20+ community organizations all focused on providing resources, education, and access to the November ballot.
This year, we want to increase our overall voter turnout in Santa Clara County to unprecedented levels!
Come out and enjoy free food, cultural performances, family activities, and learn more information about the upcoming November election.
ALL are welcome!
People Acting In Community Together (PACT)
Si Se Puede
Latina Coalition Silicon Valley
Black Leadership Kitchen Cabinet
Working Partnerships USA
Asian Law Alliance
Community Health Partnership
The River Church Community
Sawubona Collective
LUNA
Santa Clara County Registar of Voters
others
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/together-we-v...
