#VOTA2024: Juntos Votamos Fiesta Comunitaria en San Jose

Date:

Saturday, October 19, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

PACT, Latina Coal., Black Leadership KC, more

Location Details:

Downtown San Jose / SoFA District parque:

Parque de Los Pobladores

510 South 1st Street

San Jose, CA 95113

#VOTA2024 - JUNTOS VOTAMOS FIESTA COMUNITARIA



sábado 19 de octubre de 11 a.m. a 2 p.m. PT



El Juntos Votamos Fiesta Comunitaria está organizado en coalición con más de 20 organizaciones comunitarias, todas enfocadas en brindar recursos, educación y acceso a la boleta electoral de noviembre.



¡Este año queremos aumentar nuestra participación electoral general en el condado de Santa Clara a niveles sin precedentes!



Venga y disfrute de comida gratis, espectáculos culturales, actividades familiares y obtenga más información sobre las próximas elecciones de noviembre.



¡TODOS son bienvenidos!



People Acting In Community Together (PACT)

Si Se Puede

Latina Coalition Silicon Valley

Black Leadership Kitchen Cabinet

Working Partnerships USA

Asian Law Alliance

Community Health Partnership

The River Church Community

Sawubona Collective

LUNA

Santa Clara County Registar of Voters

y otros



//



#VOTE2024 - TOGETHER WE VOTE BLOCK PARTY



Saturday, October 19 at 11am - 2pm PT



The Together We Vote Block Party is hosted in coalition with 20+ community organizations all focused on providing resources, education, and access to the November ballot.



This year, we want to increase our overall voter turnout in Santa Clara County to unprecedented levels!



Come out and enjoy free food, cultural performances, family activities, and learn more information about the upcoming November election.



ALL are welcome!



People Acting In Community Together (PACT)

Si Se Puede

Latina Coalition Silicon Valley

Black Leadership Kitchen Cabinet

Working Partnerships USA

Asian Law Alliance

Community Health Partnership

The River Church Community

Sawubona Collective

LUNA

Santa Clara County Registar of Voters

others