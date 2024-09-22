top
San Francisco Racial Justice

End Slavery in California! SF Rally for the Yes Prop 6 Campaign

San Francisco City Hall outdoor steps on Polkstreet side 1 Doctor Carlton B Goodlett Place San Francisco, CA 94102
original image (1281x640)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, October 02, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
GLIDE Center for Social Justice
Location Details:
San Francisco City Hall
outdoor steps on Polkstreet side
1 Doctor Carlton B Goodlett Place
San Francisco, CA 94102
YES on PROP 6 - End Slavery in CA!

Please join GLIDE and our community partners in a rally for the Prop 6 campaign to End Slavery in California on Wednesday, October 2 at 11:00 AM on the San Francisco City Hall steps (Polk St. side). Together we will raise awareness about this campaign to end slavery for incarcerated people through Proposition 6 on the November ballot.

GLIDE is so excited to support California Proposition 6, the ballot measure to End Slavery in California. Proposition 6 would close a loophole in the current California Constitution, which prohibits slavery and involuntary servitude, except as punishment for a crime.

Prisons and private companies make millions in profit by forcing incarcerated people to work dangerous jobs even if they would rather be in rehabilitation programs like victim impact, anger management, or drug treatment.

Proposition 6 prioritizes rehabilitation and increase opportunities for incarcerated people to work on themselves, which leads to safer communities for us all. Please join us and spread the word to your community.

For more information contact: CSJteam [at] glide.org.

In solidarity,

Center for Social Justice

CA state info on Prop 2 here (nonpartisan): https://voterguide.sos.ca.gov/propositions/6/index.htm
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rally-for-the...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 22, 2024 10:10AM
