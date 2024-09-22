top
Peninsula Anti-War

Apple Store Protest in Palo Alto

by Against Genocide
Sun, Sep 22, 2024 4:20AM
Photos by Steve Chan, ProBonoPhoto. Please credit the photographer.
Two 10 second mp4 videos by V.
sign: Apple Stop
original image (2048x1365)
September 20 was “Apple Accountability Day”, an international day of action.

Apples Against Apartheid, a group of current and former Apple Inc. employees, and Genocost Belgium spearheaded the action. Organizers called for people around the world to protest at Apple stores and otherwise disrupt business as usual because the company is complicit in the genocide in Palestine and it contributes to the horrific human rights abuses happening in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Apple's Board of Directors includes war profiteers and the Zionist nonprofit Friends of the Israeli Defense Forces is eligible for matching employee donations.

Protests took place in more than a dozen cities including Brussels, Paris, London, Berlin, New York, Los Angeles, Capetown S.A., Amsterdam, Sidney, and Tokyo. In the San Francisco Bay Area stores in San Francisco, Emeryville and Palo Alto were targets.

The Palo Alto demonstration was led by the Raging Grannies, San Jose Against War (SJAW), and San Mateo Peace Action; it ran from late afternoon and through the early evening. The Grannies sang songs they wrote for the occasion and chanted "Free, free Palestine" and "Free, free the Congo children" to a drum beat.

One of the Grannies explained, "Apple creates excessive demand for illegally mined minerals that kill people. As a group of older women we are particularly concerned when children’s lives are endangered. Children as young as six years are forced in enslaved conditions to work in coltan mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo to mine the minerals used in Apple Inc. products.”

While passing out fliers to people leaving the Apple store, customers standing in line to enter, and to passersby, members of the Grannies and San Jose Against War explained that while it is true that other tech companies use coltan, a conflict mineral, this day of action focused on Apple because it was the release day for the iPhone 16 model. Activists emphasized that Apple's advertising encourages consumers to purchase new model products in a frenetic manner without considering true need.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/applesagainstapa...
§Fists and flag
by Against Genocide
Sun, Sep 22, 2024 4:20AM
women in aprons and a man with Palestinian flag
original image (2048x1365)
https://www.instagram.com/applesagainstapa...
§From the inside later in the evening
by Against Genocide
Sun, Sep 22, 2024 4:20AM
sm_applescsjawgu.jpg
original image (1536x2048)
https://www.instagram.com/applesagainstapa...
§Granny N's sign says...
by Against Genocide
Sun, Sep 22, 2024 4:20AM
Woman in apron with sign: Halt Apple Funds to Israel
original image (1365x2048)
...Halt Apple Funds to Israel
https://www.instagram.com/applesagainstapa...
§Granny L's sign
by Against Genocide
Sun, Sep 22, 2024 4:20AM
Sign: Boycott iPhone 16. Free Congo. Free Palestine
original image (752x824)
Boycott iPhone 16. Free Congo. Free Palestine
https://www.instagram.com/applesagainstapa...
§Grannies sing as sun starts to set
by Against Genocide
Sun, Sep 22, 2024 4:20AM
sm_applescsinging.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
https://www.instagram.com/applesagainstapa...
§And out in front of the store
by Against Genocide
Sun, Sep 22, 2024 4:20AM
sm_screenshot_2024-09-22_at_4.09.28_am.jpg
original image (878x580)
talking with passersby
https://www.instagram.com/applesagainstapa...
§Grannies rap: Free Free the Congo Children
by Against Genocide
Sun, Sep 22, 2024 4:20AM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (3.9MB) | Embed Video
video by V
https://www.instagram.com/applesagainstapa...
§Grannies rap: Free Free Palestine
by Against Genocide
Sun, Sep 22, 2024 4:20AM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (2.4MB) | Embed Video
video by V
https://www.instagram.com/applesagainstapa...
§stayed close to the door
by Against Genocide
Sun, Sep 22, 2024 4:20AM
sm_applesc2nongrans.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
https://www.instagram.com/applesagainstapa...
§kids at left joined the singalong
by Against Genocide
Sun, Sep 22, 2024 4:20AM
sm_applesckidssingalong.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
Grannies passed out lyrics
https://www.instagram.com/applesagainstapa...
§US Out of Israel banner spread across the sidewalk
by Against Genocide
Sun, Sep 22, 2024 4:20AM
sm_screenshot_2024-09-22_at_3.45.28_am.jpg
original image (900x1176)
https://www.instagram.com/applesagainstapa...
