The San Francisco Symphony Chorus who are members of the AGMA have gone on strike and they rallied and sang out in front of San Francisco Davies Hall on 9/21/24 to rally for living wages and a contract.Members and supporters talked about the issues and the need to defend their living conditions in one of the most expensive cities in the world.They were supported by other music and arts organizations.Additional Media:AFM 6 Striking SF Symphony Musicians Perform For the Community & Receive Rousing SupportSF AFM 6 Musicians Commemoration Of A Merger Of White & Black LocalsProduction ofLabor Video Project