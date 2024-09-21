From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Mighty Mighty SF Symphony Chorus Strikes & Sings Out At Davies Hall
San Francisco Symphony chorus singers who are members of AGMA have gone on strike and had a strike picket in front of the Davies Hall and also sang out.
The San Francisco Symphony Chorus who are members of the AGMA have gone on strike and they rallied and sang out in front of San Francisco Davies Hall on 9/21/24 to rally for living wages and a contract.
Members and supporters talked about the issues and the need to defend their living conditions in one of the most expensive cities in the world.
They were supported by other music and arts organizations.
Additional Media:
AFM 6 Striking SF Symphony Musicians Perform For the Community & Receive Rousing Support
https://youtu.be/RS0BlR8VVxI
SF AFM 6 Musicians Commemoration Of A Merger Of White & Black Locals
https://youtu.be/mSUtOZwjBdc
Production of
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/XEBPQSlsd0E
