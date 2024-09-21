top
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Mighty Mighty SF Symphony Chorus Strikes & Sings Out At Davies Hall

by Labor Video Project
Sat, Sep 21, 2024 11:11PM
San Francisco Symphony chorus singers who are members of AGMA have gone on strike and had a strike picket in front of the Davies Hall and also sang out.
San Francisco Symphony chorus singers who are members of AGMA have gone on strike and had a strike picket in front of the Davies Hall and...
original image (1760x990)
The San Francisco Symphony Chorus who are members of the AGMA have gone on strike and they rallied and sang out in front of San Francisco Davies Hall on 9/21/24 to rally for living wages and a contract.
Members and supporters talked about the issues and the need to defend their living conditions in one of the most expensive cities in the world.
They were supported by other music and arts organizations.

Additional Media:
AFM 6 Striking SF Symphony Musicians Perform For the Community & Receive Rousing Support
https://youtu.be/RS0BlR8VVxI

SF AFM 6 Musicians Commemoration Of A Merger Of White & Black Locals
https://youtu.be/mSUtOZwjBdc

Production of
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/XEBPQSlsd0E
§SF Chorus Symphony Strikers
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Sep 21, 2024 11:11PM
sm_img_6867.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
There was a picket of the Davies Symphony hall by San Francisco by striking SF Symphony chorus singers who are members AGMA.
https://youtu.be/XEBPQSlsd0E
§Picket In Front Of Davies Hall By San Francisco Symphony Chorus Members
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Sep 21, 2024 11:11PM
sm_img_6821.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
Davies symphony halls was picketed by strikers.
https://youtu.be/XEBPQSlsd0E
§San Francisco Symphony Chorus Members Want Living Wages
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Sep 21, 2024 11:11PM
sm_img_6775.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
San Francisco Symphony chorus workers want living wages.
https://youtu.be/XEBPQSlsd0E
§Save The San Francisco Symphony Chorus
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Sep 21, 2024 11:11PM
sm_img_6782.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
A picketer called out the management for their attack on the conditions of San Francisco Symphony chorus members.
https://youtu.be/XEBPQSlsd0E
