U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders new bill S. 4406 "End Polluter Welfare Act of 2024"

by Mark
Sat, Sep 21, 2024 5:39PM
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders intends to take away corporate welfare from the fossil fuel industry. Look at your paycheck, federal taxes are taken out, sent to the I.R.S., then the U.S. Congress votes to spend your hard earned tax dollars. When they send your money to wealthy corporations, that is called corporate welfare. It enables the corporations to pay their CEOs million dollar salaries, with your hard earned money taken by the government as taxes.
S. 4406 page 12, section 115
original image (1366x768)
The problem with the "End Polluter Welfare Act of 2024", S. 4406 by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and co-sponsored by 6 more United States Senators,
is that on page 12, section 115, the bill explains that
any amounts made available to the Department of Transportation,
including the Federal Railroad Administration, MAY NOT BE USED
to provide financial assistance to any project that transports
fossil fuels.
This means that many Americans, all over the northern states of the
United States of America, and the mountainous regions of California
where it snows, will have to pay much higher
prices for propane heating fuel and fuel oil #2 home heating fuel,
and much higher prices for car and truck gas
because most fossil fuels are transported around the United States
of America by TRAIN.
If Bernie Sanders' intention is to stop making the rich richer and the
hard working people poorer, then why would he attack the
Department of Transportation and the Federal Railroad Administration,
rather than just CORPORATIONS that make billions of dollars
in profits annually?
For more information: https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congre...
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
