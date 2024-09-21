U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders new bill S. 4406 "End Polluter Welfare Act of 2024" by Mark

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders intends to take away corporate welfare from the fossil fuel industry. Look at your paycheck, federal taxes are taken out, sent to the I.R.S., then the U.S. Congress votes to spend your hard earned tax dollars. When they send your money to wealthy corporations, that is called corporate welfare. It enables the corporations to pay their CEOs million dollar salaries, with your hard earned money taken by the government as taxes.

The problem with the "End Polluter Welfare Act of 2024", S. 4406 by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and co-sponsored by 6 more United States Senators,

is that on page 12, section 115, the bill explains that

any amounts made available to the Department of Transportation,

including the Federal Railroad Administration, MAY NOT BE USED

to provide financial assistance to any project that transports

fossil fuels.

This means that many Americans, all over the northern states of the

United States of America, and the mountainous regions of California

where it snows, will have to pay much higher

prices for propane heating fuel and fuel oil #2 home heating fuel,

and much higher prices for car and truck gas

because most fossil fuels are transported around the United States

of America by TRAIN.

If Bernie Sanders' intention is to stop making the rich richer and the

hard working people poorer, then why would he attack the

Department of Transportation and the Federal Railroad Administration,

rather than just CORPORATIONS that make billions of dollars

in profits annually?