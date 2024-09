WOMEN'S MARCH - Mass Training: Women's Protection TeamsA two-part training to keep us safe. This training is rooted in nonviolent safety action.Part I: Tuesday, October 15th at 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)Part II: Thursday, October 17th at 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)Register here: https://act.womensmarch.com/signup/wpteams According to a recent PRRI poll, a significant number of Republicans believe Trump should overturn the 2024 election results if he loses. Many also trust him more than local media, creating an environment ripe for political unrest. As this tension builds, it's crucial that we stay prepared.We all deserve to safely live our lives, move through our communities, and engage in our elections — whether we are running for office or running through a school hallway.Not only have we at Women's March heard from many of you that you don't feel safe in the current political climate, we have experienced the escalating violence first-hand. That's why we are partnering with Nonviolent Peaceforce to train up our marchers and build out a network of Women's Protection Teams in the U.S.Nonviolent Peaceforce’s mission is to protect civilians in violent conflicts through unarmed strategies, build peace side-by-side with local communities, and advocate for the wider adoption of these approaches to safeguard human lives and dignity.We are launching the Women’s Safety Protection Team with the goal of equipping women with the tools to build threat assessments, form safety teams, and recognize early signs of political violence.Join us to learn how to prepare for and directly disrupt violence or harm.Here’s the agenda:--Building Threat Assessments--Early Warning Early Response Mechanisms--Holistic Check-ins--Building Safety TeamWe keep us safe. Join us on October 15th & 17th and spread the word.