Webinar: The US Military Base Empire: Its Impact and the Resistance to it
Date:
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Ending all wars means closing all military bases. The United States of America, unlike any other nation, maintains a massive network of foreign military bases around the world, over 900 bases in more than 90 countries and territories. These bases are costly in a number of ways: financially, politically, socially, and environmentally. U.S. bases in foreign lands often raise geopolitical tensions, support undemocratic regimes, and serve as a recruiting tool for militant groups opposed to the U.S. presence and the governments its presence bolsters. In other cases, foreign bases are being used and have made it easier for the United States to launch and execute disastrous wars, including those in Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, and Libya. Across the political spectrum and even within the U.S. military there is growing recognition that many overseas bases should have been closed decades ago, but bureaucratic inertia and misguided political interests have kept them open. This webinar will address the impact of the USA's military base empire and how to resist it, including reporting back on the highlights and strategies shared from World BEYOND War's annual #NoWar2024 Conference on the topic.
Added to the calendar on Sat, Sep 21, 2024 12:27PM
