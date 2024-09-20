top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine South Bay

Where Olive Trees Weep Film Screening and Q&A

Where Olive Trees Week flier
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Dina
Location Details:
Westhope Presbyterian Church
12850 Saratoga Avenue
Saratoga, CA 95070
Film Screening of Where Olive Trees Weep and Conversation with Producer, Ashira Darwish.

ABOUT THE FILM
Where Olive Trees Weep offers a searing window into the struggles and resilience of the Palestinian people under Israeli occupation. It explores themes of loss, trauma, and the quest for justice.
We follow, among others, Palestinian journalist and therapist Ashira Darwish, grassroots activist Ahed Tamimi, and Israeli journalist Amira Hass. We also witness Dr. Gabor Maté offer trauma-healing work to a group of women who were tortured in Israeli prisons.

Ancient landscapes bear deep scars, having witnessed the brutal reality of ancestral land confiscation, expulsions, imprisonment, home demolitions, water deprivation, and denial of basic human rights. Yet, through the veil of oppression, we catch a glimpse of resilience—deep roots that have carried the Palestinian people through decades of darkness and shattered lives.

We will then host a conversation with Ashira Darwish, who is featured prominently in the film. Darwish worked for 15 years as a TV & Radio journalist and researcher in Palestine for the BBC, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch. She is the founder of Catharsis Holistic Healing, a trauma therapy project pioneering a type of Sufi active meditation that draws its roots from ancestral and Indigenous knowledge.
For more information: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLS...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 20, 2024 9:10PM
