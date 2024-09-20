top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/26/2024
East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services Police State & Prisons

Copwatching Training

Grassroots House (2022 Blake St. Berkeley, CA) Backroom, entrance via the front of the house. Ramp access.
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Berkeley Copwatch
Email:
Location Details:
Grassroots House (2022 Blake St. Berkeley, CA)
Backroom, entrance via the front of the house. Ramp access.
Berkeley is set to begin clearing the majority of unhoused encampments. What we're witnessing across the bay is an escalation of the war on the unhoused. We're seeing advocates, journalists, and outreach workers arrested while trying to support residents and document what's happening.

In this 2 hr training we'll talk about the constitutional rights that come up most frequently when copwatching, navigating police interactions, copwatching 101, documenting unhoused evictions, and preserving video evidence. We will practice asserting our right to film. Please -- don't wait to know everything, get out and document what happening. Trust your instincts.

Be ready to show up in the coming weeks. Text WHEREDOWEGO to 510-800-8448 for East Bay Unhoused Community Sweep Alerts, Actions, Meetings, and more.
For more information: http://berkeleycopwatch.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 20, 2024 8:52PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$170.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code