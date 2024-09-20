Copwatching Training

Date:

Thursday, September 26, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Berkeley Copwatch

Email:

Location Details:

Grassroots House (2022 Blake St. Berkeley, CA)

Backroom, entrance via the front of the house. Ramp access.

Berkeley is set to begin clearing the majority of unhoused encampments. What we're witnessing across the bay is an escalation of the war on the unhoused. We're seeing advocates, journalists, and outreach workers arrested while trying to support residents and document what's happening.



In this 2 hr training we'll talk about the constitutional rights that come up most frequently when copwatching, navigating police interactions, copwatching 101, documenting unhoused evictions, and preserving video evidence. We will practice asserting our right to film. Please -- don't wait to know everything, get out and document what happening. Trust your instincts.



Be ready to show up in the coming weeks. Text WHEREDOWEGO to 510-800-8448 for East Bay Unhoused Community Sweep Alerts, Actions, Meetings, and more.