top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

On The Ground In Gaza: Report Back From Healthcare Workers At SF General Hospital

by Labor Video Project
Fri, Sep 20, 2024 4:37PM
A report from Gaza by San Francisco healthcare workers was held in San Francisco on September 19, 2024 that included Dr. Jess Ghannam, UCSF Clinical Professor of Psychiatry Global Health and Bridget Borchios who is a UCSF Certified Nurse Midwife.
A report from Gaza by San Francisco healthcare workers was held in San Francisco on September 19, 2024 that included Dr. Jess Ghannam, UC...
original image (1508x1042)
On The Ground In Gaza: Report Back From Healthcare Workers At San Francisco General Hospital

The continuing genocide in Gaza has also been a catastrophe for healthcare workers along with children. Over 200 healthcare workers have been killed and many have been arrested and tortured. A report was made at San Francisco General Hospital from two healthcare workers who went to Gaza and reported on the conditions of women in Gaza.

Speakers included Dr. Jess Ghannam, UCSF Clinical Professor of Psychiatry Global Health
and Bridget Borchios and UCSF Certified Nurse Midwife.

Additional Media:

UCSF Students & Workers Rally For Palestine Healthcare Workers & Against Firing Repression
https://youtu.be/aSR-ZpkxfPQ

UCSF Doctor & SEIU 1021/CWA UPTE Workers Speak Out On Palestine At SF General Hospital
https://youtu.be/GNCfpDus_5g

SFGH UCSF Healthcare Workers Protest Israeli US Genocide In Gaza Against Palestinians
https://youtu.be/_N1J9Kq3Aqw

The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter
https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8

The AFL-CIO Squashed a Council's Cease-Fire Resolution. What Does It Say About Labor Right Now?
https://inthesetimes.com/article/afl-cio-israel-palestine-ceasefire-resolution-gaza

Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel
https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/

UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine
https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/

The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE

The AFL-CIO, Racism, Apartheid & Zionism With Jeff Blankfort
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza

The Labor Voices Opposing U.S. Military Support for Gaza Siege https://inthesetimes.com/article/gaza-palestinians-israelis-jews-unions-labor?fbclid=IwAR3aG18OHpGkgprwrWWuLjZ4K7X40FKKK2coFSxWiOEugjPXoUkwhSh4Rsg_aem_AQrJ_mpS9_M8mDZmtzkHTNh_0Vf8HdJ_HD7g3eckwZfeo7eMfziMJX2n0diOXAslwxU

Palestine Journalists, Educators & US Labor-An Education Panel
https://youtu.be/hpoYsuhoJeU

Bay Area Palestine People's Conference In Oakland Draws Hundreds
https://youtu.be/tlyE31YzKT8

Bay Area Unions & Thousands of Workers Rally & March For Palestine In Oakland Against US Israeli Genocide
https://youtu.be/L9k79honqIA

12/16 NYC Rally For Palestine
https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1DLJ9XuMsn/

AFL-CIO, Stop Supporting Israeli Genocide
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNNXfok7XyI

The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter
https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8

Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel
https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/

The AFL-CIO, SF Labor Council, Zionism, Apartheid & Labor Imperialism With Jeff Blankfort https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza

UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine
https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/

The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/hF_ZbvwrD1k
§Children At Hospital In Gaza Are Dying Due To Israel's Genocidal Policies
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Sep 20, 2024 4:37PM
sm_thumbs_b_c_7c8480b8db844868b92b621165078d99.jpg
original image (864x486)
The Israeil IDF with the support of the US government both Democrats and Republicans has destroyed all the hospitals in Gaza and is now starving the children and people. Healthcare workers have also been murdered by the hundreds without a word from the Biden Harris government.
https://youtu.be/hF_ZbvwrD1k
§Palestinian Healthcare Workers Are Being Murdered By Israel
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Sep 20, 2024 4:37PM
images.jpeg
The Israeli IDF has committed massive war crimes against the population including children and hundreds of healthcare workers in Gaza.
https://youtu.be/hF_ZbvwrD1k
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$170.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code