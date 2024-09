A report from Gaza by San Francisco healthcare workers was held in San Francisco on September 19, 2024 that included Dr. Jess Ghannam, UCSF Clinical Professor of Psychiatry Global Health and Bridget Borchios who is a UCSF Certified Nurse Midwife.

On The Ground In Gaza: Report Back From Healthcare Workers At San Francisco General HospitalThe continuing genocide in Gaza has also been a catastrophe for healthcare workers along with children. Over 200 healthcare workers have been killed and many have been arrested and tortured. A report was made at San Francisco General Hospital from two healthcare workers who went to Gaza and reported on the conditions of women in Gaza.Speakers included Dr. Jess Ghannam, UCSF Clinical Professor of Psychiatry Global Healthand Bridget Borchios and UCSF Certified Nurse Midwife.