On The Ground In Gaza: Report Back From Healthcare Workers At SF General Hospital
A report from Gaza by San Francisco healthcare workers was held in San Francisco on September 19, 2024 that included Dr. Jess Ghannam, UCSF Clinical Professor of Psychiatry Global Health and Bridget Borchios who is a UCSF Certified Nurse Midwife.
The continuing genocide in Gaza has also been a catastrophe for healthcare workers along with children. Over 200 healthcare workers have been killed and many have been arrested and tortured. A report was made at San Francisco General Hospital from two healthcare workers who went to Gaza and reported on the conditions of women in Gaza.
Speakers included Dr. Jess Ghannam, UCSF Clinical Professor of Psychiatry Global Health
and Bridget Borchios and UCSF Certified Nurse Midwife.
Additional Media:
UCSF Students & Workers Rally For Palestine Healthcare Workers & Against Firing Repression
https://youtu.be/aSR-ZpkxfPQ
UCSF Doctor & SEIU 1021/CWA UPTE Workers Speak Out On Palestine At SF General Hospital
https://youtu.be/GNCfpDus_5g
SFGH UCSF Healthcare Workers Protest Israeli US Genocide In Gaza Against Palestinians
https://youtu.be/_N1J9Kq3Aqw
The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter
https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8
The AFL-CIO Squashed a Council's Cease-Fire Resolution. What Does It Say About Labor Right Now?
https://inthesetimes.com/article/afl-cio-israel-palestine-ceasefire-resolution-gaza
Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel
https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/
UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine
https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
The AFL-CIO, Racism, Apartheid & Zionism With Jeff Blankfort
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza
The Labor Voices Opposing U.S. Military Support for Gaza Siege https://inthesetimes.com/article/gaza-palestinians-israelis-jews-unions-labor?fbclid=IwAR3aG18OHpGkgprwrWWuLjZ4K7X40FKKK2coFSxWiOEugjPXoUkwhSh4Rsg_aem_AQrJ_mpS9_M8mDZmtzkHTNh_0Vf8HdJ_HD7g3eckwZfeo7eMfziMJX2n0diOXAslwxU
Palestine Journalists, Educators & US Labor-An Education Panel
https://youtu.be/hpoYsuhoJeU
Bay Area Palestine People's Conference In Oakland Draws Hundreds
https://youtu.be/tlyE31YzKT8
Bay Area Unions & Thousands of Workers Rally & March For Palestine In Oakland Against US Israeli Genocide
https://youtu.be/L9k79honqIA
12/16 NYC Rally For Palestine
https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1DLJ9XuMsn/
AFL-CIO, Stop Supporting Israeli Genocide
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNNXfok7XyI
The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter
https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8
Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel
https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/
The AFL-CIO, SF Labor Council, Zionism, Apartheid & Labor Imperialism With Jeff Blankfort https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza
UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine
https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/hF_ZbvwrD1k
