A report from Gaza by San Francisco healthcare workers was held in San Francisco on September 19, 2024 that included Dr. Jess Ghannam, UCSF Clinical Professor of Psychiatry Global Health and Bridget Borchios who is a UCSF Certified Nurse Midwife.

§ Children At Hospital In Gaza Are Dying Due To Israel's Genocidal Policies by Labor Video Project

The Israeil IDF with the support of the US government both Democrats and Republicans has destroyed all the hospitals in Gaza and is now starving the children and people. Healthcare workers have also been murdered by the hundreds without a word from the Biden Harris government.