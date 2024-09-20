“Apples Against Apartheid” pickets Bay Area stores by Hank Pellissier

Apple makes billions of $$$ on product that kills millions

“Apples Against Apartheid” pickets Bay Area stores



Apple is the most valuable tech company in the world, with revenue of $383.2 billion in 2023.

The iPhone brings in 52 percent of it’s income, but…



It’s a product soaked in blood.



The iPhone battery is made with illegally-extracted minerals like cobalt and coltan. Civil wars, child slavery, dangerous working conditions, and hideous brutality caused by this exploitative extraction is fueling a genocide in the Congo that’s killed 10 million people in the last 30 years.



Apple is also murderously complicit in the Genocide of Palestine. Its Board of Directors includes war merchants from Blackrock and Northrop Grumman, and the Zionist nonprofit Friends of the Israeli Defense Forces (FIDF) is eligible for matching employee donations.



“Apples Against Apartheid” picketed SF Bay Area stores on Friday, September 20, to protest the tech giant’s gore-soaked, money-grubbing involvement in two genocides. Protesters held signs and distributed flyers to passersby and customers lined out outside.



The pamphlets urged shoppers to boycott Apple, buy refurbished tech, disrupt store activities, and remind Apple that the SF Bay community supports the liberation of Congo and Palestine.



Apples Against Apartheid also demands



1) Ending Apple’s participation in Congo slave labor

2) Apple divestment from Israel

3) Protection from discrimination of Apple employees who are Palestinian and pro-Palestinian

4) Removal of war profiteers from Apple’s Board of Directors



The local action was duplicated in dozens of nations worldwide as “Apple Accountability Day.”

