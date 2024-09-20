Money in San Francisco Politics

Date:

Monday, September 23, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

League of Women Voters of San Francisco

Location Details:

Internet Archive, 300 Funston Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94118

Join the League of Women Voters of San Francisco for an in-depth nonpartisan analysis of the role of money in San Francisco politics, focusing on financial support for local ballot propositions. Get a comprehensive report by a seasoned local reporter Joe Rivano Barros from Mission Local, an independent news organization based in the Mission District. You'll get insights into how funds are raised, distributed, and used to influence public opinion and how this changes the outcomes of crucial local issues.



This investigative deep dive will illuminate the financial forces that are shaping San Francisco's political landscape. Don't miss this opportunity to better understand the monetary dynamics impacting our city's future.