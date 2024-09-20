From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Money in San Francisco Politics
Date:
Monday, September 23, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
League of Women Voters of San Francisco
Location Details:
Internet Archive, 300 Funston Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94118
Join the League of Women Voters of San Francisco for an in-depth nonpartisan analysis of the role of money in San Francisco politics, focusing on financial support for local ballot propositions. Get a comprehensive report by a seasoned local reporter Joe Rivano Barros from Mission Local, an independent news organization based in the Mission District. You'll get insights into how funds are raised, distributed, and used to influence public opinion and how this changes the outcomes of crucial local issues.
This investigative deep dive will illuminate the financial forces that are shaping San Francisco's political landscape. Don't miss this opportunity to better understand the monetary dynamics impacting our city's future.
This investigative deep dive will illuminate the financial forces that are shaping San Francisco's political landscape. Don't miss this opportunity to better understand the monetary dynamics impacting our city's future.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spotlight-on-...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 20, 2024 10:06AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network