Palestine
Palestine
protest cheer
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Santa Cruz Picket: CHEVRON DIVEST from Palestinian Genocide!

Chevron on the corner of Soquel and Ocean, Santa Cruz


Date:
Friday, September 27, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Chevron on the corner of Soquel and Ocean, Santa Cruz
On September 27 we are calling on you to participate with us in the international week of action to #BoycottChevron.

The Chevron corporation supplies Israel’s war machine with energy via the operation and co-ownership of the major gas fields off the coast of occupied Palestinian land. The Tamar gas field alone supplied 98% of the needs of the state-owned Israeli Electric Company (IEC), with a contract continuing until the end of 2030.

Both Chevron and Israel enrich themselves from these projects – continuing a pattern of ongoing occupation and apartheid, while depriving Palestinians of their own energy independence. Chevron made an estimated $1.5 billion in revenue from Tamar and Leviathan gas sales, and contributed $462 million USD in taxes to Israel in 2022 alone. Any economic gain on their land without Palestinian agreement is illegal under international law.

Chevron has also had major climate and environmental injustice impacts across California and the world. In Santa Cruz we are sandwiched between the massive Chevron San Ardo oil fields south of us on the Salinas River and the Chevron Richmond Refineries in the Bay Area to the north.

Accessibility info: Masks are encouraged. The Chevron station is wheelchair accessible, and though there will not be seating at the event, limited folding chairs will be provided. Event includes chants and amplified speech. Ear plugs will be available.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DAARhJTPeHX/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Sep 19, 2024 5:00PM
