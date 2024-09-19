From the Open-Publishing Calendar
East Bay Protests Apple -- Global Call to Action for Apple's Complicity in Genocide
Date:
Friday, September 20, 2024
Time:
7:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Apples Against Apartheid & East Bay Activists
Location Details:
5640 Bay St, Emeryville, CA 94608, United States
Join us this Friday, September 20 at the Bay Street Apple store in Emeryville to say No to Apartheid and Genocide!
This global day of action is organized by @ApplesAgainstApartheid. People around the world will be assembling at Apple stores on the day the company releases its newest iPhone product. Join us as we draw attention to Apple's complicity in Israeli apartheid, extractive, violent cobalt mining in the Congo, and the genocide of Palestine.
Let's make sure Apple can no longer ignore its huge contributions to the genocides in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Palestine.
From 7:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Show up with buddies, make noise and bring your flags and keffiyehs! Bring signs if you can so that we can visually flood the storefront at the Bay Street Emeryville - Apple Store location!
For more information on the campaign: https://www.instagram.com/applesagainstapartheid
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/applesagainstapa...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Sep 19, 2024 2:52PM
