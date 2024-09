Join us this Friday, September 20 at the Bay Street Apple store in Emeryville to say No to Apartheid and Genocide!This global day of action is organized by @ApplesAgainstApartheid. People around the world will be assembling at Apple stores on the day the company releases its newest iPhone product. Join us as we draw attention to Apple's complicity in Israeli apartheid, extractive, violent cobalt mining in the Congo, and the genocide of Palestine.Let's make sure Apple can no longer ignore its huge contributions to the genocides in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Palestine.From 7:30 AM - 1:00 PMShow up with buddies, make noise and bring your flags and keffiyehs! Bring signs if you can so that we can visually flood the storefront at the Bay Street Emeryville - Apple Store location!For more information on the campaign: https://www.instagram.com/applesagainstapartheid