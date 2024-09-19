From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Community Care Event in Cesar Chavez Park
Date:
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
HealthCare Workers for Palestine (Bay Area)
Location Details:
Cesar Chavez Park, Berkeley, CA, Picnic Area #2- 11 Spinnaker Way.
The Healthcare Workers for Palestine-Bay Area warmly invites our community to an in-person outdoor community care event.
We will have acupuncture, food, herbal medicine, henna, and art. This is a kid-friendly event with offerings for kids, and an invitation to bring kites!!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/hcw4palestinebay...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Sep 19, 2024 11:35AM
