Community Care Event in Cesar Chavez Park

Date:

Saturday, September 28, 2024

Time:

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

HealthCare Workers for Palestine (Bay Area)

Location Details:

Cesar Chavez Park, Berkeley, CA, Picnic Area #2- 11 Spinnaker Way.

The Healthcare Workers for Palestine-Bay Area warmly invites our community to an in-person outdoor community care event.



We will have acupuncture, food, herbal medicine, henna, and art. This is a kid-friendly event with offerings for kids, and an invitation to bring kites!!