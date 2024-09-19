From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Special Electile Dysfunction Concert Songs to Vote By! with topical songster, Mark Levy
Date:
Sunday, October 06, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Mark Levy
Email:
Phone:
(831) 722-1012
Location Details:
Whiskey Hill Farms
371 Calabasas Road, Watsonville, CA 95076
Sunday, October 6, 2024, Noon - 3 PM
Veg. Potluck & Concert
Special Electile Dysfunction Concert
Songs to Vote By!
with topical songster, Mark Levy
Sliding Scale $10-20
Please Bring a Veg. Potluck Lunch Dish to Share at Noon.
*VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED FOR SET UP & CLEAN UP*
Whiskey Hill Farms
371 Calabasas Road, Watsonville, CA 95076
(Hwy1 South to Buena Vista Exit)
(831) 722-1012
Feeling anxious about the November 5th election?
Join Mark for a round of topical songs on the issues!
"Mark is inspiring. I don't often hear someone with such a good voice and clear sense of direction." - Pete Seeger
For more info. email: mark [at] marklevymusic.com
PLEASE INVITE FRIENDS!
For more information: https://www.whiskeyhillfarms.com/special-e...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Sep 19, 2024 11:00AM
