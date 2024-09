Sunday, October 6, 2024, Noon - 3 PMVeg. Potluck & ConcertSpecial Electile Dysfunction ConcertSongs to Vote By!with topical songster, Mark LevySliding Scale $10-20Please Bring a Veg. Potluck Lunch Dish to Share at Noon.*VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED FOR SET UP & CLEAN UP*Whiskey Hill Farms371 Calabasas Road, Watsonville, CA 95076(Hwy1 South to Buena Vista Exit)(831) 722-1012Feeling anxious about the November 5th election?Join Mark for a round of topical songs on the issues!"Mark is inspiring. I don't often hear someone with such a good voice and clear sense of direction." - Pete SeegerFor more info. email: mark [at] marklevymusic.com PLEASE INVITE FRIENDS!