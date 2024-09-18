From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"A Termination": Memoir on Abortion Pre-Roe - Book Talk & Signing w/ Feminist Honor Moore
Date:
Thursday, October 03, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Mrs Dalloway's Book Store (Berkeley)
Location Details:
Mrs Dalloway's
2904 College Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94705
Join us at Mrs. Dalloway's Bookstore on Thursday, October 3rd when author, Honor Moore, comes to the store to share her new memoir "A Termination", a vibrant and personal portrait of how women's lives have continually been reframed over the last fifty years.
Honor will read from and discuss her new work and will sign copies after the presentation.
Honor will be joined in conversation by Angela Hume.
Thursday, October 3 at 7 - 8:30pm PDT
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/honor-moores-a-termination-in-store-appearance-and-signing-tickets-921052551977
"A TERMINATION"
"Not my lover, not my parents, and they said I couldn't tell a friend. . ."
In 1969, Honor Moore was twenty-three, a theater student yearning for love and working for radical change, but studying administration and keeping secret, even from herself, her wish to imagine the world by becoming a poet. There was an older lover, a professor, and, with another man, an unwanted sexual encounter.
That spring, she had an abortion.
A Termination is the story of the young woman who made that decision, and of how that act of resistance, then shrouded in fear and silence, has reverberated throughout her life since. Angry, nostalgic, questioning, and romantic, the memoir pursues the associations of memory, moving from the New Haven of Yale Drama School, the Living Theatre and the Black Panthers; to the New York City of theater, jazz, and the Chelsea Hotel; the Berkshires of rock and roll at Tanglewood, and Chicago in the wake of the 1968 Democratic Convention.
Framing the story is a self-portrait of the author fifty-five years later, a woman with a sexual past, a poet who has made her own way. A lyric, searching memoir, "A Termination" asks what it means to write with full honesty about one's life—to explore who we were, and how our choices shape and allow who we become.
HONOR MOORE is the author of seven books, including the memoirs The Bishop’s Daughter and Our Revolution: A Mother and Daughter at Midcentury, and three collections of poems. She edited Poems from the Women’s Movement and, with Alix Kates Shulman, the Library of America anthology Women’s Liberation!: Feminist Writings that Inspired a Revolution and Still Can. She lives in New York City, where she teaches in the MFA program at the New School.
ANGELA HUME is a feminist historian, critic, and poet. Her nonfiction book Deep Care: The Radical Activists Who Provided Abortions, Defied the Law, and Fought to Keep Clinics Open is the story of radical abortion defense in the San Francisco Bay Area—from feminist clinical practice, to underground abortion provision, to street politics and clinic defense—from the 1970s to 2000s. She is co-editor of the book Ecopoetics: Essays in the Field , and her full-length books of poetry include Middle Time and Interventions for Women. Angela lives in Oakland and teaches writing at University of California, Berkeley.
THIS EVENT is free but pre-registration is requested. Registration ends at 5:30 pm on October 3rd.
BECAUSE SEATING is limited, please register only if you plan to attend.
DUE TO SPACE limitations, we may not be able to accommodate every person at an event, so early registration is encouraged.
WALK-INS will be accommodated only if space allows.
WE ASK that attendees arrive between 6:45 and 7:00 PM for the event.
PLEASE leave your non-support companion animals at home.
OUR shared restrooms are not accessible after 6:30 PM, please plan accordingly.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/honor-moores-...
► ▼ IMC Network