March for Measure DD to Keep Berkeley Factory Farm-Free!

Date:

Sunday, September 22, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Yes on Measure DD

Location Details:

Martin Luther King Jr, Civic Center Park

1900 Martin Luther King Jr, Parkway · Berkeley, CA

Join us for a rally and march for Measure DD to keep Berkeley factory farm-free! Berkeley has a long history of leading the way for social progress and once again, voters have the opportunity to make history by banning factory farms!



Measure DD will ban Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) in the City of Berkeley. Just recently Berkeley’s only CAFO, the Golden Gate Fields Horse Racing Track (which confined up to 1,200 horses), shut down!



Let’s ensure no future CAFOs try to move in to Berkeley and keep our city free from factory farms and animal exploitation.



When: Sunday, September 22nd 12pm ~ 2pm

Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park (2151 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Berkeley)

What: Rally and March in support of Measure DD



Learn more at yesonmeasuredd.com



#YesOnDD #ProtectAnimals #ProtectTheBay