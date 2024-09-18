top
East Bay Animal Liberation Government & Elections

March for Measure DD to Keep Berkeley Factory Farm-Free!

Martin Luther King Jr, Civic Center Park 1900 Martin Luther King Jr, Parkway · Berkeley, CA
original image (1920x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Yes on Measure DD
Location Details:
Martin Luther King Jr, Civic Center Park
1900 Martin Luther King Jr, Parkway · Berkeley, CA
Join us for a rally and march for Measure DD to keep Berkeley factory farm-free! Berkeley has a long history of leading the way for social progress and once again, voters have the opportunity to make history by banning factory farms!

Measure DD will ban Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) in the City of Berkeley. Just recently Berkeley’s only CAFO, the Golden Gate Fields Horse Racing Track (which confined up to 1,200 horses), shut down!

Let’s ensure no future CAFOs try to move in to Berkeley and keep our city free from factory farms and animal exploitation.

When: Sunday, September 22nd 12pm ~ 2pm
Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park (2151 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Berkeley)
What: Rally and March in support of Measure DD

Learn more at yesonmeasuredd.com

#YesOnDD #ProtectAnimals #ProtectTheBay
For more information: https://www.meetup.com/direct-action-every...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 18, 2024 11:54AM
