Break the Mold: Solutions to Our Broken Economic System

Date:

Saturday, September 21, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Human Agenda

Location Details:

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library, Room 225

150 East Santa Clara Street

San Jose, CA 95112

Human Agenda presents the 7th Annual Break the Mold Conference



Solutions to Our Broken Economic System



What accounts for economic, social, racial, ethnic and gender inequalities?

What policy changes would reduce or eliminate such inequalities?



We have arranged for an engaging line-up of presenters to address this issue:



Dr. Salem Ajluni, Economist, Human Agenda Board Member

Assemblymember Ash Kalra

Ruth Silver-Taube, Attorney, Katherine & George Alexander Community Law Center at Santa Clara University

Also de la Mora, California Center for Cooperative Development

Juan Angel Lujano, Organizing Co-director, South Bay Community Land Trust

Sean Allen, NAACP San José / Silicon Valley

Oscar Quiroz-Medrano, Somos Mayfair



Join activists, advocates, and academics in a half-day community conference to discuss these issues.



Lunch provided

Free and open to the public



Co-sponsors:



SJSU Human Rights Institute, NAACP San Jose/Silicon Valley Branch, SJCC

Chicana & Chicano Studies, META (“Mujeres Empresarias Tomando Accion” - “Entrepreneurial Women Taking Action”), SOMOS Mayfair, M.E.Ch.A. de San José City College, SJCC Ethnic Studies Dept., First Unitarian Church of San Jose, San Jose Against War, SJSU MOSAIC Cross Cultural Center, De Anza for Palestine, South Bay Progressive Alliance, South Bay Community Land Trust, Santa Clara County Single Payer Healthcare Coalition, Ambedkar King Study Circle, Santa Clara County Wage Theft Coalition, Pilipino Association of Workers and Immigrants (PAWIS), PANGEA Legal Services, Santa Clara County Green Party CA, San Jose Peace & Justice Center, Vasconcellos Institute for Democracy in Action (VIDA) at De Anza College, Alma Premium Care