Break the Mold: Solutions to Our Broken Economic System
Date:
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Human Agenda
Location Details:
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library, Room 225
150 East Santa Clara Street
San Jose, CA 95112
150 East Santa Clara Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Human Agenda presents the 7th Annual Break the Mold Conference
Solutions to Our Broken Economic System
What accounts for economic, social, racial, ethnic and gender inequalities?
What policy changes would reduce or eliminate such inequalities?
We have arranged for an engaging line-up of presenters to address this issue:
Dr. Salem Ajluni, Economist, Human Agenda Board Member
Assemblymember Ash Kalra
Ruth Silver-Taube, Attorney, Katherine & George Alexander Community Law Center at Santa Clara University
Also de la Mora, California Center for Cooperative Development
Juan Angel Lujano, Organizing Co-director, South Bay Community Land Trust
Sean Allen, NAACP San José / Silicon Valley
Oscar Quiroz-Medrano, Somos Mayfair
Join activists, advocates, and academics in a half-day community conference to discuss these issues.
Lunch provided
Free and open to the public
Co-sponsors:
SJSU Human Rights Institute, NAACP San Jose/Silicon Valley Branch, SJCC
Chicana & Chicano Studies, META (“Mujeres Empresarias Tomando Accion” - “Entrepreneurial Women Taking Action”), SOMOS Mayfair, M.E.Ch.A. de San José City College, SJCC Ethnic Studies Dept., First Unitarian Church of San Jose, San Jose Against War, SJSU MOSAIC Cross Cultural Center, De Anza for Palestine, South Bay Progressive Alliance, South Bay Community Land Trust, Santa Clara County Single Payer Healthcare Coalition, Ambedkar King Study Circle, Santa Clara County Wage Theft Coalition, Pilipino Association of Workers and Immigrants (PAWIS), PANGEA Legal Services, Santa Clara County Green Party CA, San Jose Peace & Justice Center, Vasconcellos Institute for Democracy in Action (VIDA) at De Anza College, Alma Premium Care
