Palestine
Palestine
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco Womyn

Banners Dropped on Pedestrian Bridge Over Geary Boulevard

by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Sep 17, 2024
Women, Life, Freedom and Save Gaza!
Women, Life, Freedom and Save Gaza!
original image (1883x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

(San Francisco, Sept. 16) - As Palestinian Flags fluttered in the wind, activists dropped banners and did chalking to commemorate the second anniversary of Mahsa Jina Amini’s murder (9/16/22) that sparked Iran’s historic 2022-2023 Woman, Life, Freedom uprising.

Mahsa Amini, also known as Jina Amini, was an Iranian woman whose arrest in Tehran for opposing mandatory hijab and subsequent death in police custody sparked a wave of protests throughout Iran. People and governments around the world reacted widely to her death.

The banners:
FREEIRANSPOLITICALPRISONERSNOW.ORG
WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM
SAVE GAZA

We are inspired by the political prisoners in Iran, especially the women in Iran’s Evin prison, and their urgent struggle against the rise of executions taking place in Iran as well as their opposition to GENOCIDE in occupied Palestine. We oppose the Islamic Republic’s theocracy, as well as US imperialism and military aid to Israel.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Sep 17, 2024 2:05PM
sm_002-02_26024-z8b_9813-26024-z8b_9813.jpg
original image (1939x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Sep 17, 2024 2:05PM
sm_003-03_26024-z8b_9820-26024-z8b_9820.jpg
original image (1458x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Sep 17, 2024 2:05PM
sm_004-04_26024-z8b_9831-26024-z8b_9831.jpg
original image (1884x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Sep 17, 2024 2:05PM
sm_005-05_26024-z8b_9838-26024-z8b_9838.jpg
original image (1809x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Sep 17, 2024 2:05PM
sm_006-06_26024-z8b_9839-26024-z8b_9839.jpg
original image (1400x1418)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Sep 17, 2024 2:05PM
sm_007-07_26024-z8b_9847-26024-z8b_9847.jpg
original image (2009x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Sep 17, 2024 2:05PM
sm_008-08_26024-z8b_9850-26024-z8b_9850.jpg
original image (1859x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Sep 17, 2024 2:05PM
sm_009-09_26024-z8b_9863-26024-z8b_9863.jpg
original image (1697x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Sep 17, 2024 2:05PM
sm_010-10_26024-z8b_9867-26024-z8b_9867.jpg
original image (1983x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Sep 17, 2024 2:05PM
sm_011-11_26024-z8b_9879-26024-z8b_9879.jpg
original image (2065x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Sep 17, 2024 2:05PM
sm_012-12_26024-z8a_0170-26024-z8a_0170.jpg
original image (2011x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Sep 17, 2024 2:05PM
sm_013-13_26024-z8a_0180-26024-z8a_0180.jpg
original image (2002x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Sep 17, 2024 2:05PM
sm_014-14_26024-z8a_0184-26024-z8a_0184.jpg
original image (1739x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Sep 17, 2024 2:05PM
sm_015-15_26024-z8a_0193-26024-z8a_0193.jpg
original image (1830x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Sep 17, 2024 2:05PM
sm_016-16_26024-z8b_9887-26024-z8b_9887.jpg
original image (1791x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Sep 17, 2024 2:05PM
sm_017-17_26024-z8b_9891-26024-z8b_9891.jpg
original image (1631x1400)
