Women, Life, Freedom and Save Gaza!

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

(San Francisco, Sept. 16) - As Palestinian Flags fluttered in the wind, activists dropped banners and did chalking to commemorate the second anniversary of Mahsa Jina Amini’s murder (9/16/22) that sparked Iran’s historic 2022-2023 Woman, Life, Freedom uprising.Mahsa Amini, also known as Jina Amini, was an Iranian woman whose arrest in Tehran for opposing mandatory hijab and subsequent death in police custody sparked a wave of protests throughout Iran. People and governments around the world reacted widely to her death.The banners:FREEIRANSPOLITICALPRISONERSNOW.ORGWOMAN LIFE FREEDOMSAVE GAZA

We are inspired by the political prisoners in Iran, especially the women in Iran’s Evin prison, and their urgent struggle against the rise of executions taking place in Iran as well as their opposition to GENOCIDE in occupied Palestine. We oppose the Islamic Republic’s theocracy, as well as US imperialism and military aid to Israel.