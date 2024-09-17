Book Presentation: Chile: Overcoming 51 years of Denial with journalist Cristian Opaso

Tuesday, September 17, 2024

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Speaker

Medicine For Nightmares Bookstore

Medicine For Nightmares

3036 24th Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

Conversation with journalist/writer Cristián Opaso Bay Area resident during the 1980a, a meeting to talk abouth Chiles past and future. From the secret intervention of US military in the 1973 military coup that took place 51 years ago, to the resistance and hope of the relatives and friends of the two Anericans killed: Charles Horman and Frank Terrugi.



Intercambio con el periodista y escritor chileno Cristian Opaso, residente del Area de la Bahia en los 80s, sobre el pasado y el futuro de Chile. De la intervención encubierta de los militares gringos en el golpe que tuvo lugar en 1973 -ya hace 51 años- a la resistencia y la esperanza de los parientes y amigos de los dos amercianos asesinados: Charles Horman and Frank Terrugi



Cristian Opaso is a Chilean born journalist and writer that studied and began his career in the Bay Area during the 1980s Upon his return to Chile in the 90s, he has worked closely with Mapuche communities and the environmental movement. Author of Prensa para Todes, A Manual for the Community Appropiation of the Media. 2001; Biobio Rebelde: De Ranquil a Ralco, 2012 about the struggle against dams in the Upper Biobio, territory of the Mapuche-Pehuenche, and the recent Engaños Mutuos: El Golpe Gringo, published in September 2023, about the Americans caught up either as victims and/or as perpetrators in the 1973 military coup that overthrew Allende, 51 years ago this September.



Cristian Opaso es un periodista y escritor nacido en Chile que estudió y comenzó su carrera profesional en el área de la Bahia en los 80s. A su regreso a Chile en los 90s trabajó junto a comunidades Mapuche en la lucha contra las represas del Alto Biobio. Es autor de Prensa para Todos: Manual para la Apropiación Comunitaria de los Medios, 2001, Biobio Rebelde: de Ranquil a Ralco, 2012 y el más reciente Engaños Mutuos: El Golpe Gringo, de Septiembre de 1973 sobre tanto la intervención como la resistencia de los Americanos que se vieron victimas y/o ejecutores del golpe de 1973 que derrocó al socialista Salvador Allende.hace 51 años.