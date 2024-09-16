Film Screening of Gaza Fights for Freedom and Conversation

Date:

Saturday, September 21, 2024

Time:

6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

AACC - SV Center

Location Details:

Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley

3949 Twilight Drive (parking lot)

San Jose, Ca



Film Screening of Gaza Fights for Freedom and Conversation

We invite you to join an evening of film and conversation on Saturday, September 21 from 6:30 - 8:45 pm PDT.



ABOUT THE FILM

The film, Gaza Fights for Freedom, documents the historic Great March of Return protests, which occurred every week from March 18 2018 until December 2019. It tells the story of Gaza's past and present, showing rare archival footage that explains the history never acknowledged by mainstream media. You will hear from victims of the ongoing assault, including journalists, medics, and the family of internationally acclaimed paramedic, Razan al-Najjar. At its core, the film is an indictment of the Israeli military for war crimes and a stunning cinematic portrayal of Palestinian’s ongoing resistance. Watch the trailer here.



We will then host a Q&A with Zainah El-Haroun of Al Haq, an independent Palestinian nonprofit that monitors human rights violations in Palestine.

