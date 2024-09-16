top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/21/2024
Palestine South Bay Anti-War

Film Screening of Gaza Fights for Freedom and Conversation

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
AACC - SV Center
Location Details:
Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley
3949 Twilight Drive (parking lot)
San Jose, Ca
Film Screening of Gaza Fights for Freedom and Conversation
We invite you to join an evening of film and conversation on Saturday, September 21 from 6:30 - 8:45 pm PDT.

ABOUT THE FILM
The film, Gaza Fights for Freedom, documents the historic Great March of Return protests, which occurred every week from March 18 2018 until December 2019. It tells the story of Gaza's past and present, showing rare archival footage that explains the history never acknowledged by mainstream media. You will hear from victims of the ongoing assault, including journalists, medics, and the family of internationally acclaimed paramedic, Razan al-Najjar. At its core, the film is an indictment of the Israeli military for war crimes and a stunning cinematic portrayal of Palestinian’s ongoing resistance. Watch the trailer here.

We will then host a Q&A with Zainah El-Haroun of Al Haq, an independent Palestinian nonprofit that monitors human rights violations in Palestine.
For more information: http://Bit.ly/freedom4gaza
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 16, 2024 11:37PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$150.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code