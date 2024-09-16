top
Palestine U.S. Anti-War Government & Elections

War criminal Netanyahu at UN on September 27th

by Times of Occupied Palestine
Mon, Sep 16, 2024 8:35PM
War criminal Netanyahu plans to leave for New York early on Tuesday, September 24th and pollute the General Assembly on Friday afternoon, September 27th, before arriving back in occupied Palestine on the afternoon of Sunday the 29th.
Netanyahu to make five-day trip to New York for UN speech
By LAZAR BERMAN
15 September 2024, 2:32 pm
https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/netanyahu-to-make-five-day-jaunt-to-new-york-for-un-speech/

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will make a five-day trip to the US later this month to deliver an address to the United Nations, his office says.

The prime minister is expected to deliver his address to the General Assembly on Friday afternoon, September 27, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

He is slated to leave early on Tuesday September 24 and arrive back Sunday afternoon September 29, marking the 6th time the prime minister has remained abroad over Shabbat at taxpayer expense since returning to office at the end of 2022.

His office says he will meet with a range of world leaders on the sidelines of the event, but does not provide details.
