Strike Back at CEO Phil Kramer's "Housing Matters" Estates
Date:
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
HUFF (posted by Norse)
Email:
Phone:
831-423-4833
Location Details:
Housing Matters (more properly known as "Funding Matters")
115b Coral St.
Santa Cruz, CA
Housing Matters Ground Breaking Ceremony at which officials and funders will continue to ignore increasing raids and tent destruction in pursuit of buildings and future funding for the minority.
All are invited. HUFF activists will be there with signs and could use some more hands.
If you want to make your own posters some ideas are:
1. Stop the Sweeps on Coral St
2. This Building will take years: we need services now
3. Stop Smashing Survival Camps
4. Cut six digit Salaries
5 Restore Meals for the Entire Homeless Community
6. Establish Elementary Emergency Services to All Survival Camps
Heads Up! Coming Friday September 20th: Funding Matters is also having an event this Friday at the 40 Thieves Picnic Area in DeLaveaga Park for their annual all-hands picnic from 12-4 PM. So let’s go to both and send Phil Kramer a loud clear message!
For more information: http://www.huffsantacruz.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 16, 2024 3:14PM
