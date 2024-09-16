From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Haiti Solidarity: A Concert and Fundraiser to Benefit the Haiti Emergency Relief Fund
Sunday, October 06, 2024
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fundraiser
Haiti Action Committee
510-483-7481
La Pena Cultural Center
3105 Shattuck Avenue
Berkeley
Join us for an evening of beautiful music and cultural performances as we raise funds for the Haiti Emergency Relief Fund.
Today, the situation in Haiti could not be more dire. Government backed paramilitary groups continue to terrorize opposition neighborhoods. Six hundred thousand people have had to flee their homes in the wake of this violence. Food insecurity now threatens nearly 5 million people, including 2.4 million children, in a country of 12 million. Donations to the Haiti Emergency Relief Fund go directly to grassroots organizations in Haiti that are the hope for Haiti’s future. Your funds support internal refugees who have been driven from their homes as well as those fleeing Haiti. They help sustain grassroots women's organizations, mobile health clinics and literacy programs in Haiti’s poorest communities. Your donations will help support the University of the Dr. Aristide Foundation (UNIFA), which has opened a new teaching hospital under the most challenging conditions. And your funds will aid the growth of independent community-based media, so critical in a society where the rich control almost all sources of information.
For more information: http://www.haitiemergencyrelief.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 16, 2024 9:01AM
