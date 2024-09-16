A Bay Area Palestine People's conference took place in Oakland on September 15, 2024 with hundreds of participants. Speakers talked about the campaign to stop the US supported Israeli genocide.

A Bay Area Palestine People's conference took place in Oakland and speakers from students, workers, unions and community organizations. While there were many unionists there the conference failed to mention the role of the AFL-CIO's collaboration and support of the racist trade union federation the Histadrut and also ignored the growing danger of fascism. They voted to support actions international actions in October to protest the continued genocide and occupation of Palestine.