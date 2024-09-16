From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bay Area Palestine People's Conference in Oakland Brings Hundreds of Activists Together
A Bay Area Palestine People's conference took place in Oakland on September 15, 2024 with hundreds of participants. Speakers talked about the campaign to stop the US supported Israeli genocide.
A Bay Area Palestine People's conference took place in Oakland and speakers from students, workers, unions and community organizations. While there were many unionists there the conference failed to mention the role of the AFL-CIO's collaboration and support of the racist trade union federation the Histadrut and also ignored the growing danger of fascism. They voted to support actions international actions in October to protest the continued genocide and occupation of Palestine.
Additional Media:
Bay Area Unions & Thousands of Workers Rally & March For Palestine In Oakland Against US Israeli Genocide
https://youtu.be/L9k79honqIA
At Google Thousands Demand No Tech For Genocide & Google Workers Speak Out On Googles $1.2B contract
https://youtu.be/zhkqNHXK-Wk
12/16 NYC Rally For Palestine
https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1DLJ9XuMsn/
AFL-CIO, Stop Supporting Israeli Genocide
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNNXfok7XyI
The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter
https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8
Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel
https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/
The AFL-CIO, SF Labor Council, Zionism, Apartheid & Labor Imperialism With Jeff Blankfort
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza
UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine
https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
The Labor Voices Opposing U.S. Military Support for Gaza Siege
https://inthesetimes.com/article/gaza-palestinians-israelis-jews-unions-labor?fbclid=IwAR3aG18OHpGkgprwrWWuLjZ4K7X40FKKK2coFSxWiOEugjPXoUkwhSh4Rsg_aem_AQrJ_mpS9_M8mDZmtzkHTNh_0Vf8HdJ_HD7g3eckwZfeo7eMfziMJX2n0diOXAslwxU
For More Information:
bayarealabor4palestine [at] gmail.com
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
