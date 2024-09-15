From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Power Lines: Building a Labor and Climate Justice Movement
Date:
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Jeff Ordower
Location Details:
Muddy Waters, 521 Valencia Street, San Francisco
We're organizing this free event in Muddy Water's on Tuesday: Power Lines: Building a Labor-Climate Justice Movement.
Join us!!
It will be a lively discussion of the potential of and challenges which face efforts to bring together the Labor and Climate Justice movements, zeroing in on successful campaigns in Richmond, CA and across the nation.
We'll have a panel featuring members and veterans of 350.org, Asian Pacific Environmental Network, the Movement Strategy Collaborative and Climate Workers, with time for questions and mingling with leaders and activists from both of these movements, too often pitted against each other by corporate interests.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/power-lines-b...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 15, 2024 9:02PM
