East Bay Environment & Forest Defense

From Bhopal to the Bay

9/3 version of event flyer, bay area permaculture guild missing
original image (900x900)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
ajay
Location Details:
downtown oakland
Location available after RSVP:

40 years ago, Bhopal, India, experienced the world’s worst-ever corporation-caused disaster, resulting in the deaths and disabling of hundreds of thousands of marginalized people over multiple generations. Here in the San Francisco Bay Area, corporations have been exploiting, polluting, and appropriating land and people for over a century. How can we disrupt this corporation-enriching global extractive system that results in widespread injustice, poverty, hunger, climate change, and irreversible environmental destruction? Join changemakers, knowledge-holders, and innovators from Bhopal and the Bay, representing over 30 organizations and diverse perspectives, as they discuss how frontline/ indigenous communities and activists across the world are taking on what is the greatest challenge of our time. Participants will include organizers, community/ indigenous leaders, artists, lawyers, activists, musicians, reformers, and other changemakers from a diverse range of ethnicities and perspectives, including waste reduction, carceral reform, Indigenous rights, land sovereignty, social-environmental justice, climate change, human rights, food sovereignty, and corporate accountability.
For more information: https://givebutter.com/FzbUQH/tall
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 15, 2024 2:56PM
