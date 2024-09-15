From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Date:
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of SF
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
or via zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/91968837793?pwd=KWrbN71lYYtRhr3EsNjdBxyvcQgF6F.1
Meeting ID: 919 6883 7793
Passcode: 791889
Californians United for a Responsible (CURB) is a coalition of over 80 grassroots organizations working together to: reduce the number of incarcerated people in California, reduce the number of jails and prisons in the state, shift wasteful spending away from incarceration and towards healthy community investments. Tannah and Olivia will be sharing more about California's prison system, the campaign, and urgent ways to take action ahead to protect our progress and defeat harmful propositions like Prop 36 on this November's ballot. You can learn more about Proposition 36 and work being done to stop it here.
Olivia Gleason is an organizer from Long Beach, CA. She works in communications for CURB, both for outward facing media and to build relationships with inside advocates. Tannah Oppliger (she/her) is an organizer from Dallas, Texas. As CURB's Policy Assistant, she helps coordinate the #CloseCAPrison campaign and informs CURB's legislative and outreach strategies for decarceration in California.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 15, 2024 2:22PM
