top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/27/2024
Palestine San Francisco

Richard Hardigan The Wild West Bank: Lawless Settlers

1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or via zoom: https://zoom.us/j/91968837793?pwd=KWrbN71lYYtRhr3EsNjdBxyvcQgF6F.1 Meeting ID: 9...
Download PDF (95.7KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of SF
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
or via zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/91968837793?pwd=KWrbN71lYYtRhr3EsNjdBxyvcQgF6F.1

Meeting ID: 919 6883 7793
Passcode: 791889
After seizing the West Bank in 1967, Israel began to exert control by encouraging Jews to settle it, and there are now more than 700,000 settlers living in 150 illegal settlements and 128 outposts. Many are ideologically motivated and believe they are doing God’s work by settling the land, which entails ethnically cleansing the indigenous Palestinians. Over the years, they have targeted Palestinians by throwing stones, setting fires to homes and businesses, cutting down olive trees, damaging water infrastructure and stealing or killing livestock. Settler violence has also involved beatings and the shooting and killing of Palestinian civilians. Now, with their far-right sponsors in the government, the world’s attention focused on the ongoing genocide in Gaza, and the increasing anti-Palestinian sentiment in Israel, they have sensed this is their moment to step up the violence even further.

Since October 7, the number of violent settler attacks has increased seven-fold, and the consequences have been devastating. Israelis have killed more than 600 Palestinians in the West Bank and seized 37,000 acres of land. To date 18 communities have been emptied.Richard reports on the situation among the Palestinian shepherds in the isolated South Hebron hills, who are particularly vulnerable to these attacks.

Richard Hardigan is the author of The Other Side of the Wall: An Eyewitness Account of the Occupation in Palestine and Why Did I Not Die With My Family: The European Refugee Crisis. His work has appeared in Al Jazeera, Huffington Post and other news outlets. His website is richardhardigan.com.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 15, 2024 2:18PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$150.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code