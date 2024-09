The Uhuru 3 Verdict Is In: We Work For Black People, Not Russia! The U.S. Government Lied And Lost! The Uhuru Movement Told The Truth And Won!We will be summing up the political victory of the trial of the Uhuru 3 which resulted in a not guilty verdict for the ludicrous charge that Omali Yeshitela, Penny Hess and Jesse Nevel were agents of Russia.We are calling people to action to start writing letters and prepare to travel to Tampa, Florida to pack the courtroom for the November 25th sentencing hearing.Read the official statement: https://handsoffuhuru.org/the-uhuru-3-verdict-is-in-we-work-for-black-people-not-russia-the-u-s-government-lied-and-lost-the-uhuru-movement-told-the-truth-and-won/ Build the Uhuru Solidarity Movement: https://www.uhurusolidarity.org