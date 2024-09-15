top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/19/2024
East Bay Anti-War Government & Elections Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

The Political Victory of the Uhuru 3 / Build the Uhuru Solidarity Movement!

Chairman Omali Yeshitela
original image (1200x675)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
USM West coast
Location Details:
Zoom meeting
Register at http://tinyurl.com/buildusmwest
The Uhuru 3 Verdict Is In: We Work For Black People, Not Russia! The U.S. Government Lied And Lost! The Uhuru Movement Told The Truth And Won!

We will be summing up the political victory of the trial of the Uhuru 3 which resulted in a not guilty verdict for the ludicrous charge that Omali Yeshitela, Penny Hess and Jesse Nevel were agents of Russia.

We are calling people to action to start writing letters and prepare to travel to Tampa, Florida to pack the courtroom for the November 25th sentencing hearing.

Read the official statement: https://handsoffuhuru.org/the-uhuru-3-verdict-is-in-we-work-for-black-people-not-russia-the-u-s-government-lied-and-lost-the-uhuru-movement-told-the-truth-and-won/

Build the Uhuru Solidarity Movement: https://www.uhurusolidarity.org
For more information: http://tinyurl.com/buildusmwest
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 15, 2024 12:30PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$150.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code