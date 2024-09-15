From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Political Victory of the Uhuru 3 / Build the Uhuru Solidarity Movement!
Date:
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
USM West coast
Location Details:
Zoom meeting
Register at http://tinyurl.com/buildusmwest
The Uhuru 3 Verdict Is In: We Work For Black People, Not Russia! The U.S. Government Lied And Lost! The Uhuru Movement Told The Truth And Won!
We will be summing up the political victory of the trial of the Uhuru 3 which resulted in a not guilty verdict for the ludicrous charge that Omali Yeshitela, Penny Hess and Jesse Nevel were agents of Russia.
We are calling people to action to start writing letters and prepare to travel to Tampa, Florida to pack the courtroom for the November 25th sentencing hearing.
Read the official statement: https://handsoffuhuru.org/the-uhuru-3-verdict-is-in-we-work-for-black-people-not-russia-the-u-s-government-lied-and-lost-the-uhuru-movement-told-the-truth-and-won/
Build the Uhuru Solidarity Movement: https://www.uhurusolidarity.org
For more information: http://tinyurl.com/buildusmwest
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 15, 2024 12:30PM
