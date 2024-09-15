From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Healing Salon for Gaza Aid
Date:
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
On Sept 28th in the SubRosa Courtyard, join us for a whole evening of Healing Arts, such as bodywork, energy work, herbalists, herbal products to sample and buy, card readings, henna, spiritual counseling and more!!
Please bring funds to donate - any amount helps
THIS IS A FUNDRAISER FOR GAZA FAMILIES
Each practitioner is offering their services on a sliding scale, proceeds go to people in Gaza we are in contact with. Let's send Healing (and Funding!) their way!!
Access info: Subrosa is wheelchair accessible. Masks required inside and while receiving services from practitioners. Quiet Space Available.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 15, 2024 11:03AM
