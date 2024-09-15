Healing Salon for Gaza Aid

Date:

Saturday, September 28, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Free Palestine!

Location Details:

SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz

On Sept 28th in the SubRosa Courtyard, join us for a whole evening of Healing Arts, such as bodywork, energy work, herbalists, herbal products to sample and buy, card readings, henna, spiritual counseling and more!!



Please bring funds to donate - any amount helps



THIS IS A FUNDRAISER FOR GAZA FAMILIES



Each practitioner is offering their services on a sliding scale, proceeds go to people in Gaza we are in contact with. Let's send Healing (and Funding!) their way!!



Access info: Subrosa is wheelchair accessible. Masks required inside and while receiving services from practitioners. Quiet Space Available.