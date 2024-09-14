San Jose: One Year of Genocide! Protest March & Rally for Gaza

Date:

Sunday, October 06, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

San Jose Against War

Location Details:

San Jose City Hall Plaza

200 E. Santa Clara St.

San Jose, CA 95113

ONE YEAR OF GENOCIDE - WE WILL NOT BE COMPLICIT - SAN JOSE, DIVEST NOW!



Join us for this protest in solidarity with the @antiwaractionnetwork and @palestinianyouthmovement days of action.



One year into the escalated genocide in Gaza, 40,000 murdered by Israel through direct conflict and hundreds of thousands more killed through indirect causes, we must stand up to demand that our local government take action to stop the genocide.



San Jose City Council, divest from Israel's genocide against Palestine!



Please let us know if your organization would like to endorse this action!



