San Jose: One Year of Genocide! Protest March & Rally for Gaza
Date:
Sunday, October 06, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
San Jose Against War
Location Details:
San Jose City Hall Plaza
200 E. Santa Clara St.
San Jose, CA 95113
ONE YEAR OF GENOCIDE - WE WILL NOT BE COMPLICIT - SAN JOSE, DIVEST NOW!
Join us for this protest in solidarity with the @antiwaractionnetwork and @palestinianyouthmovement days of action.
One year into the escalated genocide in Gaza, 40,000 murdered by Israel through direct conflict and hundreds of thousands more killed through indirect causes, we must stand up to demand that our local government take action to stop the genocide.
San Jose City Council, divest from Israel's genocide against Palestine!
Please let us know if your organization would like to endorse this action!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C_3aRqhSaIc/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Sep 14, 2024 5:53PM
