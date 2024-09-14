top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine U.S. Anti-War

Codepink Congress Capitol Calling Party

Date:
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
https://www.codepink.org/cpc917
Join CODEPINK Congress as we educate, activate and mobilize for peace legislation!

In Norman Solomon’s new Afterword in the paperback edition of his book War Made Invisible: How America Hides the Human Toll of Its Military Machine, the author excoriates the White House for arming a genocide with assistance from a negligent press. Soloman tracks events following the October 7th attacks on civilians and military in Israel, a few months after publication of the book in hardcover. The 31-page Afterword indicts the Biden administration for complicity in Israel’s genocide, a horror facilitated by Pentagon media stenographers who covered up, ignored or under-reported U.S-Israel war crimes.

We will talk to Norman about how the corporate press minimized Palestinian suffering, under-reported the Biden administration’s arms shipments, and failed to stand up for journalists risking their lives to cover the bloodbath. We will also acknowledge the reporters who joined in newsroom revolts against corporate overlords censoring their stories.

Speaker:

Norman Solomon is National Director of RootsAction.org and Executive Director of the Institute for Public Accuracy. He is the author of many books, including “War Made Invisible: How America Hides the Human Toll of its Military Machine,” which now includes “Afterward: The Gaza War.”

A collection of Solomon’s “Media Beat” columns, published from 1992-2009, won the George Orwell Award for Distinguished Contribution to Honesty and Clarity in Public Language. Solomon’s incisive analysis and scathing foreign policy critiques are also hallmarks of his other books, including War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death and Target Iraq: What the News Media Didn’t Tell You (co-authored with foreign correspondent Reese Erlich) published in January 2003, two months before then-President George W. Bush ordered the invasion and occupation of Iraq.
