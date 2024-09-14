From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Film Screening: Israelism and Q&A with Alison Weir
Date:
Sunday, September 15, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Dina Saba
Location Details:
BFUU Fellowship Hall
1924 Cedar Street
Berkeley, CA
Film screening: Israelism
Two young American Jews - Simone Zimmerman and Eitan - are raised to defend the state of Israel at all costs. Eitan joins the Israeli military. Simone supports Israel on ‘the other battlefield:’ America’s college campuses. When they witness Israel's mistreatment of the Palestinian people for themselves, they are horrified and heartbroken.
Followed by Q&A with Alison Weir, journalist, author, and founder of 'If Americans Knew.' Realizing that American citizens were being misinformed on one of the most significant issues affecting them, she founded the organization to be directed by Americans without personal ties to the region who would research and disseminate accurate information to the American public.
For more information: http://bit.ly/Israelism_berkeley
