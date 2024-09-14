Film Screening: Israelism and Q&A with Alison Weir

Date:

Sunday, September 15, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Dina Saba

Location Details:

BFUU Fellowship Hall

1924 Cedar Street

Berkeley, CA



Film screening: Israelism



Two young American Jews - Simone Zimmerman and Eitan - are raised to defend the state of Israel at all costs. Eitan joins the Israeli military. Simone supports Israel on ‘the other battlefield:’ America’s college campuses. When they witness Israel's mistreatment of the Palestinian people for themselves, they are horrified and heartbroken.



Followed by Q&A with Alison Weir, journalist, author, and founder of 'If Americans Knew.' Realizing that American citizens were being misinformed on one of the most significant issues affecting them, she founded the organization to be directed by Americans without personal ties to the region who would research and disseminate accurate information to the American public.

