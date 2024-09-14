Genocide in Palestine and Congo--Hold Apple Accountable for the Part it Plays

Date:

Friday, September 20, 2024

Time:

5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Raging Grannies/San Jose Against War

Email:

Location Details:

Apple store (sidewalk in front).

340 University Ave.

Palo Alto, CA

Join us on September 20th, on a day of global action in the heart of the tech industry Palo Alto, California. We will be on the sidewalk from 5:30 to 6:30pm in front of the Apple store at 340 University Ave.



Worldwide media attention has been particularly lacking about the Congo genocide, where there exists environmental destruction, exploitation of workers and human rights abuses fueled by the tech industry.



Behind the shiny screens of these new devices lies a sinister reality: child labor, dangerous working conditions, the ongoing displacement of 7.2 million Congolese people, and the perpetuation of white supremacy that prioritizes profits in wealthy nations at the expense of Black and Indigenous lives. ⁣



Let's make sure Apple can no longer ignore its huge contributions to the genocides in DR Congo and Palestine.



BRING SIGNS IF ABLE! sample sign for Congo in photo #2 below. We have signs to share or bring your own for Palestine.



Apple employees with @applesagainstapartheid (IG) are Organizing the global action.



Palo Alto location protest co-sponsored by @raging_grannies (IG) and @sanjoseagainstwar (IG)



The Raging Grannies will lead a singalong.

