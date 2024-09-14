Essence of Soul International Music Film Festival

Date:

Saturday, October 19, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

Terri Monroe

Email:

Phone:

2094261110

Location Details:

Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium

The African American Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with Care Free Praise Events, LLC, Crown North Entertainment, BESTV-Network Studio, and the Liberia Initiative for Transformation Enlightenment (LITE), will be hosting an international film and music festival on October 19, 2024, at the Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium, located at 525 North Center Street, Stockton, CA. 95202



We will celebrate the rich and diverse cultures of the world through the powerful mediums of film and music. We are delighted to confirm Ms. Vicki Winans along with other Artists and Celebrities, will be performing.



Join us. Visit us on Eventbrite and Visit Stockton

