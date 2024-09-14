From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Essence of Soul International Music Film Festival
Date:
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Terri Monroe
Email:
Phone:
2094261110
Location Details:
Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium
The African American Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with Care Free Praise Events, LLC, Crown North Entertainment, BESTV-Network Studio, and the Liberia Initiative for Transformation Enlightenment (LITE), will be hosting an international film and music festival on October 19, 2024, at the Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium, located at 525 North Center Street, Stockton, CA. 95202
We will celebrate the rich and diverse cultures of the world through the powerful mediums of film and music. We are delighted to confirm Ms. Vicki Winans along with other Artists and Celebrities, will be performing.
Join us. Visit us on Eventbrite and Visit Stockton
For more information: http://www.eventbrite.com
Added to the calendar on Sat, Sep 14, 2024 2:38AM
