Palestine North Bay / Marin Anti-War Education & Student Activism

Say NO! to suppressing dissent at Sonoma State! Say YES! to student free speech!

Event flyer
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Susan Lamont
Location Details:
Outside the Student Center
Sonoma State University
1801 E. Cotati Ave.
Rohnert Park
The California State University system, as well as virtually every university across the US, has imposed new policies limiting free speech and suppressing dissent in an attempt to silence all voices speaking up against Israel's war crimes, including genocide, against Palestinians in Gaza and the rest of historical Palestine. Don't be misled that it's about concern for the sensibilities of Zionist students. In the Sixties and Seventies, students (and many G.I.s) had a great deal to do with forcing the end of the Vietnam War and the powers-that-be are determined not to allow anything like that to happen again. Hence, the new McCarthyism on campuses.

Those of us who are not in danger of discipline or expulsion need to stand up for the students. SSU has already come down hard on some students. About half a dozen of them were cited with several violations for having a potluck and have had "Conduct Conferences." Their folding table was considered "an illegal structure."

Our first opportunity will be next Wednesday evening, the 18th. In advance of the presidential election, SSU professors will be telling the public what is important - as if we didn't know! We will be outside to let them know what we think is important - the right to student protest and free speech. Details about the panel can be found here and if you want to be inside to ask a question of the panelists, tickets are here as well.

https://www.ssualumni.org/s/937/m21/interior.aspx?sid=937&gid=1&pgid=1727&content_id=2284
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 13, 2024 7:58PM
