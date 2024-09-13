DA Brooke Jenkins: Drop the Charges! Court Support & No Felony for Anti-genocide activist!

Date:

Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Time:

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Court Date

Organizer/Author:

Cynthia Papermaster

Location Details:

SF Superior Court, 850 Bryant, Dept. 20

SF DA Brooke Jenkins is prosecuting peace activists for speaking out against genocide in Gaza. Court support needed, Sept. 18, 9am, Dept. 20, SF Superior Court, 850 Bryant St. CODEPINK organizer Cynthia Papermaster is being prosecuted for "felony vandalism" stemming from a February action at Nancy Pelosi's house that involved using diluted washable red paint to represent the slaughter of innocent civilians in Gaza that we were imploring Pelosi to oppose.



Attorney Dan Siegel says the DA will present evidence at the hearing. We are asking for the charges to be dropped. Please come out to support free speech and to oppose repression of anti-genocide activism.



